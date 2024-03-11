Suns Week 20 Stock Exchange: Good Allen, bad Gordon, and thank you Ishbia

For the first time in a month, the Suns had a positive week relative to record. Win more than you lose: that is the goal each week. If the Suns want to avoid the Play-In Tournament, they are going to need their fair share of winning weeks. The only problem? There aren’t that many weeks left.

The NBA season is 25 weeks long. We are rapidly marching towards the postseason at hyper-speed. Days are falling off the calendar, and with them are games and opportunities to increase chances for better seeding. The Suns end Week 20 with the sixth seed, thanks to the Houston Rockets downing the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. Phoenix holds a half-game lead on Sac Town.

Week 20 Record: 2-1

Week 20 OFFRTG: 115.1 (16th)

Week 20 DEFRTG: 112.3 (11th)

Week 20 NETRTG: +2.7 (9th)

The Suns opened the week with an impressive win on the road over the Denver Nuggets. Defeating the NBA champs on their home court is no easy feat, especially when you are without the assistance of Devin Booker. But when you have Kevin Wayne Durant, you are never out of a game.

KEVIN DURANT TIES THE GAME!!! pic.twitter.com/0mLXWUXLlx — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 6, 2024

The Suns did what they needed to do to defeat the Raptors. Toronto didn’t make it easy. They were scrappy and continued to put pressure on Phoenix, but a 35-point KD performance, coupled with a killer first quarter from Grayson Allen, set the tone.

Then the Celtics came to town. Phoenix battled, but the supporting cast was taken out of the game by the tough Boston defense. Durant went for 45, and Beal added 25, but that was pretty much it as the team lost.

There is your quick recap. Now let’s look as to where stocks sit after Week 20.

Klayson Allen: Stock ↑

Grayson Allen had a rough Week 19. The guy who was leading the NBA in three-point shooting hit a rare cold spell. In three games, he shot 4-of-22 from deep. 18.2%. It isn’t something we've experienced since he arrived in Phoenix this past offseason, but it is something we’ve experienced with others.

Remember Jae Crowder? You know, the guy who could salsa dance? During his two-year tenure with Phoenix, he shot 36.9% from beyond the arc. It always felt though as it would come in bunches. He hit five or more three-pointers 11 times while with the Suns, but he was also 0-of-4 seven different times. He had his peaks as a corner three-point specialist but definitely had his valleys as well.

Our hope was Grayson wasn’t hitting a late-season slump, If the Suns plan to be successful in the postseason, GA will certainly play a part.

Thankfully, Allen has recovered. He shot 16-of-30 in Week 20. 53.3%. That’s more like it.

After pouring in nine made threes against the Nuggets, he opened with seven threes against the Raptors. In the first quarter. That there is a Suns franchise record for made three-pointers in a quarter.

It wasn’t the best showing from Allen in the game against the Celtics. He went 0-of-4 from deep and 3-of-8 overall. Why? Because the Celtics knew he was a viable threat and they took him out of the game. Their ability to close out and navigate screens made it hard for Allen to get off any quality three-point shots.

Age 35 Eric Gordon: Stock ↓

I won’t go into too much detail here as I put together a piece yesterday about it, but Eric Gordon’s lack of production off of the bench is concerning, to say the least. They are in dire need of second-team offense, and he is the guy who is meant to fill that void.

He has drastically regressed from a three-point shooting standpoint coming off of the bench.

I dissected the last 8 seasons (including this year) to see how Eric Gordon has performed as a starter and as a reserve relative to three-point shooting.



That is where he has seen the most drop-off this season, as he presently shoots 13.8% less when entering the game as a sub. pic.twitter.com/UwuiyAYnNM — John Voita (@DarthVoita) March 10, 2024

If the Suns want to make their mark in the postseason, EG needs to get right.

Ishbia Putting Phoenix on the Map: Stock ↑

Mat Ishbia’s stock continues to rise higher and higher. The list of additions to the franchises in which he owns is becoming almost too long to list. From TV antennas to talent, facilities to Ring of Honor inductees, he can’t miss. He is someone whom you are thankful is running the organization. He is putting Phoenix in an enviable light, something we have not experienced since the Colangelo days.

After already securing the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, Ishbia has now done so for the NBA side as well.

In this new era, the suns and the stars will align over the desert.



Today, the @NBA announced that Phoenix has been selected to host NBA All-Star 2027 at @FootprintCNTR on Feb. 21, 2027! pic.twitter.com/DHR9Tvzr4u — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 7, 2024

Ishbia continues to deliver on his promise to make Phoenix not just a basketball city, but a destination.

We all have our qualms about the All-Star Game. However, who cares about the final score when it's in your backyard? What it does for the economy and the exposure of the city, especially in February, is what matters.

The NBA world flocked last month to Indianapolis for the game. All of the big stars arrived and were greeted with snow-shoveled sidewalks and 19° temperatures. Will having the All-Star Game during one of the most beautiful months in the desert equate to free-agent stars wanting to come here? Maybe, maybe not. But it certainly doesn’t hurt!

Thanks again, Mat.

Next up in Week 21? The Cleveland Cavaliers followed by a rematch against the Celtics, then the Charlotte Hornets, and a 10:00am AZ time game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Yep, it doesn’t get any easier my friends.