Game Preview: Road trip begins with Suns first meeting against the Cavs

Who: Phoenix Suns (37-27) @ Cleveland Cavaliers (41-23)

When: 4:30pm AZ Time

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Watch: 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports

Listen: KMVP 98.7

The Suns, who are coming off a loss to the top seed in the Eastern Conference, now head on the road. First up? The third-best seed in the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are playing the second game of a back-to-back, a situation in which they are 4-7 this season. Cleveland lost to the Brooklyn Nets last night, 120-101.

The Cavs are a surprising team in the East, and part of that is because of how injured they’ve been this season. Per Spotrac, the Cavs have lost 170 games due to injury this season, which puts them in the top ten. For reference, the Suns have 193 games missed, which is 7th most. Donovan Mitchell has missed the last three games with a knee injury — and 17 games total this season — and early indicatros are he will not be available for this matchup.

Even with the injury bug, Cleveland put together an impressive stretch this January in which they went 17-1. It might have been “lesser” competition, but they put the teams away that they should have. The Cavs have the second-best defensive rating in the NBA (111.1) and sixth-best net rating (+4.7). They defend the perimeter well and take care of rebounding on both ends of the floor.

The Suns are hoping that All-Star guard Devin Booker’s ankle responds pregame. He is listed as probable after missing the last four games for Phoenix.

Devin Booker (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to probable for tomorrow's Suns game in Cleveland against the Cavaliers. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) March 10, 2024

The Suns are amidst the toughest stretch of their schedule, and with the tight Western Conference standings changing by the hour, every game is important. Losing streaks can cost teams a chance at a deep postseason run, so even against elevated competition, Phoenix must lock in and treat every game like it is a postseason brawl.

Probable Starters

Injury Report

Suns:

Devin Booker — PROBABLE (Ankle)

Eric Gordon — OUT (Left Knee Contusion)

Nassir Little — OUT (Left Knee Inflammation)

Damion Lee — OUT (Right Meniscus Surgery)

Cavaliers:

Donovan Mitchell — DOUBTFUL (Knee)

Evan Mobley — OUT (Ankle)

Max Strus — OUT (Knee)

Tristan Thompson — OUT (Suspension)

Ty Jerome — OUT (Ankle)

Dean Wade — OUT (Personal)

What to Watch For

The return of Devin Booker! Hopefully.

If he does indeed make his comeback tonight, we will anxiously be watching to see how he responds to one of the best defenses in the league. How will his lateral quickness look? How high is he getting on his jumper? How many minutes does Frank Vogel play him?

Outside of that, we will be watching the Suns’ rotations and how Vogel approaches the backup guard minutes. If Booker is back...sweet. No Saben Lee. If Booker misses another game, finding the right combination is a challenge. The injury report is just long enough to make it where the Suns have to play someone they shouldn’t.

Key to a Suns Win

The Suns are 9-8 this season against the current teams with a top-10 defensive rating. Given their offensive capabilities, even the best defensive teams have a hard time defending them.

Seeing how the Cavs defend the perimeter will be a point of interest in this one. The Celtics took away the likes of Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale, although Royce missed plenty of wide-open three-point attempts in the Suns’ loss on Saturday. Doing so made the Suns one-dimensional, and that dimension was Kevin Durant.

Prediction

I’m feeling a win for the Suns tonight. Yeah, it’s hard to predict these Suns, but with a hampered Cavaliers team playing the second night of a back-to-back, I like Phoenix’s chance.

Suns 110, Cavs 105