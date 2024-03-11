 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: Phoenix Suns (37-27) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-23) with an early tip off!

The road trip starts now!

By John Voita
/ new
Boston Celtics v Phoenix Suns Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Who ya got?

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun