Game Recap: Suns’ Big Three spark second half comeback in 117-111 win over the Cavs

The Phoenix Suns began a four-game Eastern Conference road trip, stopping off in the 216 to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. They started things off right, winning 117-111 after a solid second half.

The game marked the return of All-Star Devin Booker to the Suns’ starting lineup, as he had missed the past four games nursing an ankle injury. He didn’t skip much of a beat, scoring 27 points with 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Kevin Durant had another stellar performance, hitting 14-of-26 from the field and 5 three-pointers in his 37 outburst. Bradley Beal added 24 points on 10-of19 shooting.

The Cavs were without a litany of players, including Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Max Strus, and Dean Wade. Darius Garland scored 21 points in the first quarter and ended with 30 points.

Game Flow

First Half

The Suns had a hard time stopping the Cavs on the defensive end as Cleveland hit 8-of-11 to start the game. Phoenix didn’t help themselves with their 4 turnovers, which led to 7 points for the Cavs. Darius Garland started 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Thankfully, Grayson Allen was dialed in, hitting his first two three-pointers, keeping the Suns in it offensively. GA had been 0-of4 in the Suns’ loss against the Celtics.

Phoenix trailed by 11 points early as Garland continued to cook, scoring 21 points in the first.

Kevin Durant countered 9 of his own, but Phoenix surrendered 41 points to Cleveland in the opening period. The Cavs shot 67% from the field. The Suns had 5 turnovers whereas the Cavs had just 1.

Cavs 41, Suns 32.

Cleveland was focused on getting out in transition any chance they could. This allowed them to attack the paint on their terms, and when you add that everyone was hit from deep — they started 8-of-14 — their lead ballooned quickly.

Brad Beal opened the second and focused on scoring while both Booker and Durant were on the bench. He scored 8 of the Suns’ first 10 points. Phoenix was still down 13 points when Durant returned to the game because the Cavs simply couldn’t miss.

Cleveland is running the Suns out of the arena — The Bright Side (@BrightSideSun) March 12, 2024

Phoenix put together a 12-2 run midway through the second quarter to make the score look respectable, relying on the scoring of Devin Booker to help bring them back. Booker didn’t display any rust after missing the last four games. He scored 15 on 6-of-10 shooting in the half.

Bradley Beal made it a 17-3 scoring run to get the Suns within five points as the seconds waned in the half, hitting his second three-pointer. Beal had a team-high 16 points at the break. Garland had only 4 points in the second.

Cavs 70, Suns 63.

Suns Big 3 at half:



Booker — Beal — Durant —

15 PTS 16 PTS 13 PTS

3 AST 2 REB 5 AST

6-10 FG 7-12 FG 6-12 FG pic.twitter.com/ICcseu9A9X — Booker Muse (@DevinBookerMuse) March 12, 2024

Second Half

The Suns cut the deficit to three points on an impressive possession by Devin Booker. After Jusuf Nurkic missed a free throw, Booker snagged the offensive board. He passed it out to Grayson Allen, who missed the shot, but Booker was there for the board. He dished it out to KD for three, who also missed. But again, Booker grabbed the board. This time he decided to shoot himself, banking the shot in.

Booker is EVERYWHERE in this possession pic.twitter.com/ThLue0dHRX — Cage (@ridiculouscage) March 12, 2024

With 8:21 left in the third, Kevin Durant drew the fourth team foul on the Cavs, which meant it’d be free throws the rest of the quarter if they chose to continue to attack.

Phoenix gave the Suns their first lead at 77-76 on a midrange jumper and Grayson followed it up with a three-pointer to help the Suns open the third on a 17-6 run.

The expected regression occurred for the Cavs in the third as their torrid start was unsustainable. They went 1-of-13 during a stretch during the third which allowed the Suns to build a 9-point lead.

Durant caught fire, scoring 19 points in the third quarter in an All-Star fashion.

30 for KD pic.twitter.com/fTWKhhiE1L — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 12, 2024

Cleveland would fight back, getting to within 3 points on a couple of occasions. Darius Garland left the game after stepping on Devin Booker’s foot late in the period, an injury Book knows all too well.

Suns outscored the Cavs 34-21 in the third.

Suns 97, Cavs 91.

Cleveland’s adjustment to open the third was penetration. They had only 4 points in the paint in the third. With both Booker and Durant starting the quarter on the bench, Phoenix had challenges scoring as they allowed a 7-0 Cavs run.

Darius Garland returned as the Cavs tied the ball game up following a pair of bad Royce O’Neale turnovers. Rest was short-lived for Booker and Durant as well following an 11-2 Cleveland run.

Royce is struggling.



Hasn't found it from three the last 2 games. Live-ball turnover and Okoro has a chance to tie the game. — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) March 12, 2024

The Suns entered the game with a 16-19 record in clutch games this season, and this one would enter that scenario as the five-minute mark hit. Phoenix kicked it off with Drew Eubanks allowing a pair of Cleveland offensive rebounds to cut the Suns’ lead to three, 110-107.

KD responded with his fifth three-pointer.

Vogel took a timeout but kept Eubanks on the floor, a questionable call considering his rebounding had been suspect. He allowed two more offensive rebounds although the Cavs could not convert.

Eubanks having a brutal time clearing the defensive glass and knowing where the ball is here. — Tim Ring (@timringTV) March 12, 2024

With 26.2 remaining, and trailing 113-111, the Cavs challenged an out-of-bounds call in which Isaac Okoro stepped on the sideline. Tony Brothers announced that the challenge was unsuccessful, which meant Cleveland would be forced to play the free throw game. It was a game they would not win.

Suns win, 117-111.

Up Next

The Suns head to Bean Town as they play the Boston Celtics for the second time in less than a week. Phoenix lost 117-107 at home to Boston this past Sunday.

We shall see you then.