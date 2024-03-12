How the Suns defense is getting better as the season progresses

Frank Vogel. When that name was mentioned prior to the start of his tenure with the Phoenix Suns, what words came to mind? Champion? Defensively minded? Manager of superstars? For many, it was the defense that came to the forefront of cerebral vortexes (I think that is where thoughts are formed).

Vogel had a reputation for working with big men, instilling defensive philosophies, and getting the best out of teams on that side of the floor. Five times in his career he had coached a team to a top-three-or-better defensive status.

“What you find is that he’s extremely well-balanced,” GM James Jones said when he hired Vogel. “An underrated trait is, he’s a guy that knows how to bring the toughness out of you without barking, without screaming, without pushing. And he gets you to believe that you’re tough, even if you aren’t until you actually start doing it.”

His start in Phoenix, especially concerning defense, was less than stellar. Handed a roster with 13 new faces and then forced to adjust to injuries to stars didn’t make it any easier. The Suns’ start on offense was no issue, but defense? It needed some fine-tuning.

As time has progressed this season, adjustments have been made. Vogel has worked within the confines of what he has been provided to unlock defensive schemes. James Jones traded away four players in return for two, both of which fit the defensive archetype needed to complement the team.

Has this team been perfect defensively? Oh hell nah. Effort has been their primary challenge, and with injuries continuing to affect the team, they have continual lapses that are more than concerning. With the postseason rapidly approaching, “defense wins championships” might not apply in the modern NBA, but you need to have the ability to lock other explosive offenses down at times.

Still, the Suns’ defense has been getting better. If you look at how the Suns’ defense has performed month-by-month via defensive rating and compared to the rest of the league, this statement is true:

November: 116.9 (23rd)

December: 117.4 (18th)

January: 115.0 (13th)

February: 110.6 (9th)

March: 112.5 (8th)

You’d much rather see the arrow go up than down, and that is how the Suns are trending.

How and why are the Suns getting better?

Part of it is the additions and subtractions the Suns made at the deadline. Every outgoing player was a net negative player, that is to say, they possessed a negative net rating. Net rating is determined when you subtract the defensive rating from the offensive rating and is utilized in an attempt to understand a player’s impact over 100 possessions.

Adding someone like Royce O’Neale, who has had a team-best +10.8 net rating since joining the Suns one month ago, certainly helps your defensive cause.

Royce O’Neale has had a team-best +10.8 net rating since joining the Suns. pic.twitter.com/S3Pfz3h28L — John Voita (@DarthVoita) March 11, 2024

Having your stars and primary players buy into your system and understand it helps as well. They lead the charge, especially relative to minutes played, and have the biggest impact.

Kevin Durant, for example, has increased his defensive rating every month of the season:

November: 117.3

December: 116.7

January: 116.0

February: 110.5

March: 109.2

The team has displayed an ability to lock in and lock down opposing teams. The energy it takes to do so is unsustainable, so we aren’t going to see any 2004 Detroit Piston performances from the team. When focused, however, it can be done. We witnessed it once again in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers last night. The Suns held the Cavs to 21 points, posting a defensive rating of 84.0. It was quite the shift after having defensive ratings of 164.0 in the first quarter and 116.0 in the second.

When the Suns want to, they can be a hustling, gritty, physically defensive team.

Injuries have plagued this team the entire season. Continuity has been a challenge that has manifested itself in their defense and turnover rates. With 17 games left in the chamber, there is still a chance to fine-tune the machine.

Perhaps a blessing in disguise, the Suns will be doing it against primarily playoff-bound competition for the duration of the season. Iron sharpens iron, as they say. If the Suns can continue to improve their defensive connectivity, acumen, and production, they are a team that no one wants to face in the postseason.

Is there still plenty of work to do? Absolutely. This team can appear lost and make some bone-headed plays from time to time. But hey, that’s ball. It is happening less and less and they are starting to look like a defensive unit that can lock in when needed. And it is needed for the final 17.