Suns vs Cavs Takeaways: Roadtrip is jumpstarted with defense and Durant’s monster third quarter

The Phoenix Suns were late to the party on both ends of the floor to start this road trip as the team was outscored 41-32 in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Offense was lacking sharpness, while the defense was seemingly non-existent to Darius Garland and the Cavs.

Phoenix would answer and then some in the third, and made it a new ball game as they’d take their first lead and dictate the rest of the way. When all was said and done, the Suns walked away with a 117-111 victory and a solid game to start their road trip.

Can’t play uphill and put a cape on every night, but they were able to do so and win this one-off execution, with talent as an “in addition to.”

Here’s a few of my quick-hitting takeaways.

1.) Slow Starts

Cleveland would shoot 66.7% from the field on 24 attempts to open the game. That’d be spearheaded by Garland, who made seven of his eight attempts in the opening frame — good for 87.5% — including five hits from deep.

Many of his attempts would come without a solid contest, which, for a streaky yet impactful shooter (even off the dribble) from range, establishes a rhythm that can often be sustained — Garland is lightning in a bottle.

Some of the defensive woes from the Suns can be attributed to effort, some can be attributed to execution too. But plenty can also be attributed to their process in the scheme.

Garland has the chops to upend a scheme if you allow him, and he’s too good of a shooter for a steady diet of drop coverage — it becomes a layup for him to come off screens with space to pull the three or get into the midrange for runners, play off the pivot with crafty footwork, or hit Allen in vertical spacing.

The second quarter saw the Suns' defensive process shift some, but it was in the third quarter where they put a stamp on things, and looked to flatten out his play, as well as get the ball out of his hands — to stagnate his rhythm.

Other Cavaliers made the most of their attempts, but Garland scored 51% of their points in the second stanza.

Avoiding those lapses, in addition to not getting on the glass, grabbing the 50-50 balls, and not turning it over, have to be cleaned up.

2.) Q3 Tone (re)Set

The third quarter saw the Suns dip back into their cross-matching versatility, as well as switching, doing all with the requisite level of activity and connectedness to be disruptive and turn the tides KD the game.

Was curious if/when we'd see cross matching in this one from the Suns, particularly with no Mobley



To start the half, we see that gambit with Durant on Allen & Nurkić on Okoro, in addition to upped pressure in denial on Garland — notice also the activity difference



Tone reset pic.twitter.com/QG1bAhKomA — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 12, 2024

This was a tell-tell sign from them, on the very first possession in the second half.

From there, they’d remain sharp in their process on both ends.

Cavs go Double Away entry into this possession & respace



Suns still in cross matching, pre-switch Booker onto Okoro, for Nurkić, flattening out more action



Nurkić then at the level on LeVerts PnR, Niang pops, Nurkić recovers then Allens there in support for the stop pic.twitter.com/e9mzUUf81W — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 12, 2024

Spoke in-depth on both the switching and cross-matching from the Suns, and the display in the third quarter particularly, was one of their best showings of the season.

Okoro off the floor, now Nurkić is matched with Niang



Suns working well to keep the shell intact & stay out of rotations in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/eE8vwbFE4X — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 12, 2024

Notice Nurkić again at the level of the screen with Garland — in contrast to the first half — and how the shift in impact the Suns saw from passive, to dictating.

From there, we saw them sustain that level for the entirety of the third quarter, holding the Cavs to 21 points on 36.4% from the field (8-for-22) including 4-for-16 from deep.

Okoro off the floor, now Nurkić is matched with Niang



Suns working well to keep the shell intact & stay out of rotations in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/eE8vwbFE4X — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 12, 2024

Rotations as well as early support were sharp, and they were able to keep themselves out of rotation as much as possible given the scheme.

That was one of the Phoenix Suns most sharp quarter-long stretches of execution in their process, on the season — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 12, 2024

This frame indeed was a template for where this team can be when efforts and execution are sustained defensively, and how much they can dictate to an opponent when stringing multiple positive possessions in succession.

3.) Shot Profile

Phoenix is averaging 37.6 attempts from deep post All-Star break.

The number itself is arbitrary when not provided with context, however.

The aforementioned third quarter showing from them defensively, led to them playing more in the open floor or in flow into the halfcourt — at their discretion.

12 of their 32 attempts came in said period.

Transition and flow lent itself to them playing in more space, and ultimately keeping the Cavs in rotation more.

Also, we saw a stretch of Booker again controlling the defense with his pace in pick-and-roll, to set up Durant for two of his three hits from deep:

Durant now with 3 from deep in Q3



Notice the patience on display from Booker, then the control & manipulation of the backside of the defense while holding their attention



Let's the dust settle multiple times as the down him in PnR — then the quick skip to Durant topside pic.twitter.com/BrJcuCeqCt — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 12, 2024

Cavs in “ice” to keep Booker away from the paint as well as along the sideline — “no middle style” — so Booker counters with patience then flattens the defense, before stretching them with the quick skip to Durant

Great two-way process from them to climb back, then to sustain and ward off late comeback efforts from Cleveland.

Up next: Game two of four on this east coast swing takes place in Boston on Thursday, for a rematch with the Celtics, in the TD Garden.