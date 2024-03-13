Playoff Preview: Ranking Potential Playoff Opponents for the Phoenix Suns

The NBA Playoffs are around the corner. It’s never too early to take a peak at the landscape of the Western Conference.

Scouting potential opponents comes with several disclaimers, including health, individual matchups, and more.

Here are my favorite to least favorite matchups in the first round for the Phoenix Suns. This list focuses on realistic matchups as the Suns sit in the 6th seed.

Here are the current Western Conference Standings:

1) Oklahoma City Thunder: 45-20 (26-7 home record)

45-20 (26-7 home record) 2) Denver Nuggets: 45-20 (27-6 home record)

45-20 (27-6 home record) 3) Minnesota Timberwolves : 45-21 (23-8 home record)

45-21 (23-8 home record) 4) Los Angeles Clippers: 41-23 (22-10 home record)

41-23 (22-10 home record) 5) New Orleans Pelicans: 39-25 (18-12 home record)

39-25 (18-12 home record) 6) Phoenix Suns: 38-27 (21-14 home record)

38-27 (21-14 home record) 7) Sacramento Kings: 37-27 (18-12 home record)

37-27 (18-12 home record) 8) Dallas Mavericks : 37-28 (19-15 home record)

37-28 (19-15 home record) 9) Los Angeles Lakers : 36-30 (24-11 home record)

36-30 (24-11 home record) 10) Golden State Warriors: 34-30 (17-17 home record)

Since the Suns will likely finish in the 5-8 range, I’ll focus on teams slotted in the 1-4 seeds in the first group.

Personnel, coaching, matchups, home-court records, experience, and more are taken into account when constructing this list.

GROUP 1: Thunder, Nuggets, Wolves, Clippers

#1 being the team I most want to face, #4 being the least

#1) Minnesota Timberwolves

Before Minnesota fans get offended, no I do not think this is an “easy” matchup by any means. Looking at the alternatives, this matchup is the least intimidating in the vaunted Western Conference. This would be the current matchup if the standings were locked in today as the 3 vs. 6 matchup.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ status is murky, though he’s expected to be ready come playoff time, we don't know what version of KAT they will be getting. In a perfect world, the Suns slide up to the 5 seed while Minnesota drops to 4 and we get a 4-5 matchup with OKC holding the top seed.

#2) Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder pose some matchup problems across the board. Their athleticism, youth, and ability to play small ball effectively are troublesome.

On the flip side, you can use their inability to rebound and youth against them. This is a series I see going at least 6 games with some instant classics involved due to the offensive firepower on both sides.

I’d take the Suns in 6, but it would be an absolute dogfight of a series.

#3) Denver Nuggets

The defending champs should probably get more respect and rank fourth here, but the Clippers are just that terrifying to me in a playoff setting.

I’ll put it bluntly here and say if the Suns aren’t at full strength and clicking heading into a matchup with the Nuggets or Clippers, they are going home early.

A Phoenix-Denver “tie-breaker” series with both teams at full strength would feed families. It’s also something I’d prefer in the Western Conference Finals if you can help it.

#4) Los Angeles Clippers

Suns fans won’t like this one, but at full strength, I believe the Clippers take the Suns down. I’d be happy to be proven wrong here, but Ty Lue does a tremendous job scheming come playoff time, even when shorthanded. Their size, shot-making, and versatility on the wing make them a matchup nightmare for Phoenix.

If the stars align and they get Harden, George, and Leonard all healthy at the same time it’s simply a matchup I do not like for this Suns squad. The odds of both teams being at full strength (minus Russ for LAC) are slim, but it would make for a hell of a series.

GROUP 2: Pelicans, Kings, Mavs, Lakers, Warriors

#5 being the team I most want to face, #9 being the least

#5) Golden State Warriors

This line could get me in trouble down the road, but I think the Warriors are cooked. Sue me. They could take a game or two when Steph gets hot, but I don’t think they are a real threat to a full-strength Suns team.

Their home record is an uninspiring 17-17, by far the worst of this group. Their age, lack of depth and predictability make them a first-round exit if they get past the play-in.

#6) Los Angeles Lakers

The “ref-ball” situation scares me with this team when factoring in what the free throw disparity would likely be, especially when factoring in the unique styles of play from each of these teams.

That being said, the Suns at full strength possess more firepower, youth, and depth than this Lakers squad. They are another team that I think goes down in the play-in/first round, but we shall see.

Note: I’ll keep these final three segments brief due to the unlikelihood they face them in the first round.

#7) Sacramento Kings

The Kings play fast and have a dynamic offense that the Suns would struggle to contain. Their home-court advantage come playoff time mskes them a tough out.

#8) New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans has a rare combination of size, athleticism, scoring, and defense that makes them a hard-nosed opponent. I’d take the Suns in six, but it would be far from a cakewalk.

#9) Dallas Mavericks

While Dallas has issues they are sorting through, their duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving is dynamic. They have size, they have shooting and they have exposed the Suns in creative ways defensively over the years.

Of this last group, them and New Orleans are the toughest of the bunch from a Suns matchup perspective.

How would you rank these nine teams, Suns fans?