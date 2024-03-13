The Suns need to solidify a fourth quarter routine and stick to it

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-111 on Wednesday, improving to 38-27 on the year and 15-9 when Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker all play.

The Valley stormed back from down as much as 18 yesterday but struggled again in the fourth quarter. Phoenix was up as much as nine in the fourth, but the Cavs had an opportunity to take the lead with under a minute left. The team’s problems in the final frame are well documented.

Many of their problems stem from the number of elite ball handlers they have. Ironically, the amount of offensive talent backfires when the stakes are the highest because the way they operate late in one game varies from the next. At times, it seems like a game of hot potato between the three stars because they want to show their trust in each other.

With the season now 65 games in, the Suns need to find a consistent plan late in games and stick with it for every contest. Devin Booker permanently playing point guard late in games or Kevin Durant playing at center are possible solutions. The Suns do not have enough time in the regular season to be a team that relies on being reactive to their opponents’ personnel in the waning moments of contests. They do not even know what type of team they are when games get close. The Suns’ play in the fourth has left many people baffled.

If they can solidify a consistent identity, they can then determine who they are as a team in the clutch, helping them, at the very least, identify a routine. Once they do that, they become more potent as a unit, considering the offensive talent their three best players possess, the elite shooting that Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen bring, and the physicality Jusuf Nurkić is giving Phoenix.

The Suns should let Kevin Durant run point guard in late-game situations. He is the team’s best player and shooter, which spaces the floor for other players. Durant is a worthy playmaker and has run the point for the Valley at times this year. The Slim Reaper’s best point guard outing was December 27th vs the Houston Rockets.

Durant is also a more than capable shot creator late in games; look no further than his game-winner against the Bulls in January.

Letting Durant become the lead ball handler down the stretch is one way Phoenix can solve their last-quarter woes. They just have to stick with something.

Perhaps, when or if they find something that works, teams will have to start to be reactionary to their play late in games. The experimental phase of the regular season is over. Phoenix needs to get into a good rhythm going into April.