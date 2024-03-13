Suns Reacts Survey: Who should get the backup center minutes?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

There is a battle in Phoenix right now. The fan base is lobbing grenades back and forth as many are wondering why head coach Frank Vogel is not playing newly acquired rebounding big man Thaddeus Young. Some are questioning Vogel’s logic for playing Drew when Jusuf Nurkic is off the court.

Somebody in Suns media needs to ask Vogel why tf Thad cant get a chance to, him and the front office need to answer for this Drew love fest — Quis (@swaveyquis1) March 10, 2024

They are feeling the fear. It is a fear we experienced with Monty Williams, a man whose loyalty to players was perplexing and frustrating. He is providing minutes to someone seen as an inefficient rebounder, someone who possesses the size but not the skill to make an impact. Is Drew Eubanks becoming Frankie V’s version of Elie Okobo?!

Vogel stated just the other day that, “For now [Thaddeus Young’s] behind Drew on the depth chart.” He’s lived up to that statement, only playing Young 2 times despite being with the team since February 20.

I’ll be blunt here. I have my opinions on this, but I want to see what the community thinks. I’ll lay it all out in the follow-up article about the Great Backup Center War of 2024.

Is this the right move? Who should be getting those minutes? Should it be Drew Eubanks? Are you rolling with the guy who has been with the team all season? Or are you proudly supporting your Team Thad colors?

