Suns Injury Update: Damion Lee is traveling with the team

It has been quite some time since the Phoenix Suns have seen Damion Lee in uniform on the court. 307 days, to be exact. Lee logged 11:36 and went 3-of-4 from the field in the final games of the Suns’ 2022-23 season, a Game 6 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

This past offseason the former NBA champion became a free agent. Based on the year he had with Phoenix — he ended third in the NBA in the three-point shooting percentage at 44.5% — it was assumed that he would cash in somewhere. Every team in the NBA needs three-point shooting.

Lee, however, chose to stay in the Valley and remain with the Suns. He signed a two-year, $5.4 million contract that has a player option in year two.

“Damion’s elite three-point shooting,” James Jones commented, “championship experience and toughness help elevate our team. His leadership and professionalism are pivotal as we pursue an NBA title.”

“I for sure wanted to be back,” Lee said after re-signing. “Especially talking to Book, the love here felt in the Valley, there’s no other love like it. Even when you go to the stores, the fans feel like they’re on the team. And it’s just that hunger of wanting to not only play for yourself but play for the city. But for me, it was if the opportunity presented itself, wanting to come back. And it did, and coming back on a multi-year deal was something I was looking forward to.”

Unfortunately for Lee, and the Suns as a team, he was injured during training camp. His right meniscus would require surgery and he would be out indefinitely.

It has been a long road back for Damion, and signs are pointing that his return may soon be on the horizon. The Suns are currently on a four-game East Coast swing, and Lee is with the team.

Damion Lee (knee) made four-game road trip. #Suns — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 13, 2024

While we are not sure of any timeframe for return, this is a good sign. Being around the team, going through the motions and rigors of travel; all point to a possibility that we could soon see Damion back on the court.

The guard depth for the Suns has been tested at times, and knowing that someone with the ability to score like Lee can be waiting in the wings is comforting. Phoenix needs to do a better job of generating offense from their second-team unit. Their bench unit is 29th in the league in scoring and last in three-point shooting. Having Lee back would certainly help in these areas.

We will wait to hear how his progression is going. Hopefully, he is feeling much better and Frank Vogel will be able to get him into game shape before the Suns’ postseason run.