Game Preview: Suns head to Boston for redemption against the Celtics

Who: Phoenix Suns (38-27) @ Boston Celtics (50-14)

When: 4:30pm AZ Time

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Watch: TNT

Listen: KMVP 98.7

It is no secret that Devin Booker is back after guiding the Phoenix Suns to a 117-111 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. Scoring 27 points and dishing out 7 assists, Booker brought his high-energy play to Monday night’s game, helping connect the Big Three once again. It’s something we hope to not repeat anymore as the season is coming to an end very shortly; being with just a Big Two.

Taking on the Boston Celtics tonight in a TNT double-header, Suns’ forward and fellow All-Star Kevin Durant knows the importance Booker brings to this team, especially in a playoff-type atmosphere game.

Communication. Intangibles. Physicality.



️ KD talks what he sees from Book and what it's like having him back in the lineup pic.twitter.com/3P1oiXJHBd — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 12, 2024

Durant has been stellar this season and coming off of another scorcher against the Cavaliers, scoring 37 points. He looks to continue his dominance both on the offensive and defensive end, playing against the team that he scored 45 points against this past Saturday.

A true leader on the court, Durant is appreciated in the Suns community but will remind those around the league tonight just how special he has been this season.

Probable Starters

Suns:

Devin Booker

Bradley Beal

Grayson Allen

Kevin Durant

Jusuf Nurkic

Celtics:

Derrick White

Jrue Holiday

Sam Hauser

Jayson Tatum

Luke Kornet

Injury Updates

Suns:

Nassir Little - PROBABLE (knee)

Eric Gordon — QUESTIONABLE (Knee)

Josh Okogie - OUT (Abdomen)

Damion Lee — OUT (Knee)

Celtics:

Jaylen Brown — QUESTIONABLE (Back)

Kristaps Porzingis - OUT (Hamstring)

What to Watch For

Booker is back, but has the talking on the court begun? Back in Boston, a place where Booker scored 70 points at the age of 20, we should see a more talkative Booker. Claiming the Garden his, while overcoming the defensive juggernaut in Jrue Holiday at point, this game will start and end with trash-talking. Something Booker is all too good at.

Booker on his shit talking: "Believe it or not, I usually don't start it, but all I need to do is hear like any little thing and well..."

"that's what sick fucks do" - JJ Redick



From @OldManAndThree podcast pic.twitter.com/Jfq0TcEfQ8 — Cage (@ridiculouscage) March 13, 2024

Booker did not get a taste of the Celtics in their last matchup on Saturday, so with the Suns in pretty good shape heading into the last 17 games, the leadership of Booker needs to go to the next level, starting with this game tonight.

His leadership begins with trust in his teammates. With Bradley Beal, Durant, and Allen all healthy and ready to go. Look for the ball to move the ball with trust involved.

Booker below describes the “The France Cut” giving his teammates the opportunity to shine when called upon and open.

Key to a Suns Victory

Grayson Allen.

Allen will be open a lot due to the Big Three back in tact. He was unable to pull through in their last matchup, shooting 0-of-4 from three. Holiday and Derrick White, both solid defenders, will have their hands full with both Booker and Beal. If Booker and Beal can both focus on getting the rim and dishing it out for three, Allen will have a lot of looks.

Then again, if White and Holiday are able to stay home and force the tough pass, it will be a long night. That is when Nurkic will have to assert himself as the point guard, having Booker and Beal running off screens to get the offense going.

Prediction

Suns win a close one, 110-107, with Durant blocking Jason Tatum’s game-tying three.