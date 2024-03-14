Inside the Suns - Topics: Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale, Drew Eubanks, 2027 NBA All-Star Game

Welcome to ‘Inside the Suns’, your weekly deep down analysis of the current Phoenix Suns team.

Each week the Fantable - a round table of Bright Siders - give their takes on the Suns’ latest issues and news.

Fantable Questions of the Week

Q1 - Recently Mat Ishbia said his plans are to attempt to re-sign both Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale this summer. What are your thoughts on this?

GuarGuar: I think we pretty much HAVE to re-sign both. We are going to be EXTREMELY limited in our options to construct this roster starting this summer. We won’t be able to acquire players of this caliber in free agency or trades going forward. We’re going to have to fully embrace being a 2nd apron team and sign both of these guys back. They both are great fits for our squad. Ishbia’s going to to have to break the bank!

OldAz: I can’t overstate how awesome it is to have an ownership group willing to spend money to be competitive at the highest level. With the sizes of the contracts for Booker, KD, and Beal it was always going to be difficult to fill the team with enough talent around them strictly on minimum contracts. However, it takes an owner like Ishbia willing to pull the trigger on the very few avenues the team has to add mid-level (or above) contracts for high-quality role-play like Allen and O’Neale.

Suns fans have already experienced that this year as many of the minimum contracts signed at the beginning of the year simply did not pan out as expected. Some have even expressed frustration at Eric Gordon’s performance, even though his minimum contract was well below market value. Considering these things, it will make a huge difference to have the 5th and 6th best players locked up at salaries above the minimum and by players that we already know can contribute at a high level.

I believe O’Neale will probably come in similar to his current contract of around $10M but Allen could command a lot more with his effectiveness from deep this season. Signing him before free agency starts could mitigate against any bidding war.

Brrrberry: I hesitate to go here but say, for example, that we were to flame out in the playoffs or even worse end up in the play in where we lose and don’t even make the playoffs. If either of those were to occur and Ishbia STILL retains both of those guys, luxury tax bill be damned, then he’ll have my respect for the rest of my life.

I’d imagine the two of those guys are due to about 30M in total annual salary (maybe more). I believe the luxury tax penalty is 3.75:1, minimally it’s 3:1. Meaning Ishbia would be signing off on incurring 90-110M just in luxury tax penalties for Allen and O’Neale alone. The number is so staggering that I’m even questioning my understanding of the CBA because that’s not going to be the only luxury tax penalties he’ll incur. With how the roster has been constructed it’s PARAMOUNT that we sign both those guys to have any flexibility with our roster in the coming few years.

Rod: First, the Suns were lucky that they’ve both fit in and played so well for them. As being over the 2nd tax apron would make replacing either of them very difficult, re-signing both should be a priority. As both are eligible to sign contract extensions before free agency begins, the Suns should be all over that making them both good offers before other teams even get the chance to talk with them in free agency.

If the Suns let them walk, there’s no way for them to sign anything more than a minimum salary vet to replace either of them which is virtually guaranteed to be a player downgrade. Even with the 2nd apron trade restrictions, it would be better for the Suns to have their salaries available for possible future trades than not. And if either of them are determined to sign elsewhere, hopefully the Suns can work out a sign-and-trade deal so that they will at least get a TPE back out of it. Over the 2nd tax apron teams can NOT get a player back in a sign-and-trade but the TPE would at least keep an equal salary spot open that they can hopefully fill later.

Q2 - What is your current opinion of Drew Eubanks’ performance as the Suns backup center?

GuarGuar: Eubanks has got to be one of the most inconsistent players in our rotation this year. There are night where he plays quality minutes and contributes on both ends of the floors. Then there are nights where I wonder why the heck did we tamper to get this dude. Sometimes he is just completely outmatched and a huge net negative. I don’t know if he will see consistent minutes come playoff time. I do not trust him at the end of the day.

OldAz: I am not as down on him as many seem to be, but I have also noticed his play has improved dramatically since Thad Young was signed. I recall watching that first game against Detroit after Thad was acquired and seeing a much more aggressive and active Drew Eubanks, especially on the defensive end. This may have been his wake up call and the extra effort is because he finally has someone behind him, or it is possible having a viable 3rd option allows Drew to play more freely and not worry about foul trouble. Either way, it has been beneficial to the team that he has played more assertively. He is not perfect, but what backup Center is?

Brrrberry: He’s performed exactly how I expected so no qualms. He has some off nights and he has some nights where his energy impacts more than the box score. I expect that to continue. He holds his own for the most part and that’s about all you can expect out of a minimum guy with a limited skill set.

Rod: My first thought was one paraphrasing a quote from the movie Forrest Gump, “Drew Eubanks is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” Some nights he plays very well, some nights it seems as though he’s some random guy they picked out of the stands and just threw out onto the court. One thing about him that isn’t inconsistent is his effort though and, regardless of the results, he always seems to give 100% when he’s on the court. Hopefully we’ll see more good than bad play from him from here on. If not I hope Vogel won’t hesitate too long before giving Thad Young or Azubuike a shot at his minutes.

Q3 - What are your thoughts on Phoenix landing the 2027 NBA All-Star game?

GuarGuar: I think it’s going ti be really cool to host the game again it’s been a while. Hopefully Booker will be able to represent the team and city well and bring home that All-Star Game MVP! Ishbia has really brought this franchise to a new level since becoming our owner a year ago. It’s a ways away but I’m looking forward to that weekend!

OldAz: I am pretty indifferent on this for 2 reasons. First, I am crowd averse so you won’t catch me anywhere near downtown during that madness and second, the NBA all star game has become a joke. These guys play more competitive pick up games in the off season than the garbage they put on for Sunday’s all star game. The Saturday festivities are kinda cool though. Hopefully they figure out a fix between now and when it is played in Phoenix. I am happy for Ishbia for the exposure and the economic impact it will ring to the city, but beyond that I am not sure I care that much.

Brrrberry: Just another Ishbia win. Adam Silver was in town for that announcement and on the local TV broadcast with EJ and Kevin Ray. The way Silver spoke so glowingly of Ishbia was a refreshing reminder of how thankful I am Sarver was ousted and that Ishbia was the guy that bought the team.

It’s pretty damn apparent that he loves basketball AND winning and is going to do everything he can to bring a championship to AZ. I, for one, have no doubts he’s going to accomplish that at some point and I think we’ve got a punchers chance this year. In the 20 games that Beal, Book and KD have played and finished this year we are 15-5. If those guys can get another 10-15 games going into the playoffs together and we are able to stay healthy when it matters, we’re going to be dangerous.

Rod: While I’m not a big fan of the All-Star games any more, it’s a big feather in Ishbia’s cap and and a nice look for the Suns. Not only is there a lot of prestige involved with hosting the game, it’s going to provide a huge boost to the local economy. Although I didn’t get that chance to go to the game, I was in Las Vegas for the 2007 AS festivities and had a lot of fun attending some of the other activities over the AS weekend. It’s not just about “the game”.

As always, many thanks to our Fantable members for all their extra effort this week!

Last Week’s poll results

Last week’s question was, “The Suns have one open roster spot remaining. To fill it they will likely...”

59% - Convert Saben Lee’s 2-way contract to a standard NBA contract.

05% - Convert Udoka Azubuike’s 2-way contract to a standard NBA contract.

36% - Sign a someone who is currently a free agent.

A total of 257 votes were cast.

Suns Trivia

Part of today’s Suns trivia is provided by FLEX from Jersey (via Twitter).

Im home watching "Coming to America," and my son just showed me something I've never noticed In the scene at MSG during the St Johns game, the Suns were coming to town to play the Knicks on Tuesday, January 5th 1988, at 7 pm.

Suns won 100-95 behind Walter Davis' 22 points! pic.twitter.com/zcGiwY4E8G — FLEX From Jersey (@FlexFromJersey) March 13, 2024

50.7% of Grayson Allen’s field goal attempts (259 of 511) this season have been of the catch and shoot variety. In those shots he has made 71.2%, 4th best percentage in the entire NBA.

This week’s poll is...