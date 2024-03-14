Some things to watch for in the matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics

Round one of the two-game series slate between the Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics went to Boston. Last Saturday they sparred in Phoenix, with the Celtics winning in a 117-107 game that saw some intriguing back-and-forth within the game.

The Suns were without Devin Booker in Saturday’s matchup, who is good to go this time around. Kristaps Porzingís was unavailable for the Celtics last go around and will not be for tonight’s matchup either.

Let’s dive into a few things to watch for:

1.) Suns Offensive Process

Phoenix had a half-court offensive rating of 104.8 in this one. That’s a fairly solid mark. Key to their process is eliminating the frequency at which the ball has “stuck” in their offensive process.

In alignment there, and surfacing in their matchup with the Toronto Raptors last week, was a new movement set.

New BOQ action from the Suns to get this one going



Beal in movement, as well as Durant



Screen into a handoff for Beal, immediately followed by baseline staggereds for Durant — all with great tempo



More comprehensive sets pic.twitter.com/ecVCG0P6jJ — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 8, 2024

All five players are in movement here for the Suns, and we see Durant go from screening on-ball to receiving baseline staggered. Tons of movement in one action, in an east-to-west fashion.

Of course, Boston will be switching plenty, but the movement and forcing opponents to toggle their defensive responsibilities is something the Suns continue to search for — in multiple contexts of offense — and will be increasingly important going forward.

We see it here against Boston. UCLA cut from Beal, off of Durant who then sets a screen on the ball (Hawk action). The exchange between Beal and O’Neale flows into a handoff for Beal, from Nurkić. Nurkić then sets a baseline screen for Durant to play off — and he tight curls into the midrange with his defender trailing.

Not crazy in complexity, but effective in cadence and tempo.

Blending in this action, as well as another that’s becoming a staple in their process is imperative. The other action being “Elbow 5.”

Seeing an uptick over the last few weeks, Nurkić’s usage has evolved. He’s more involved in the offense as a connector, whether it be via self-initiated grab-and-go’s off his (many) defensive rebounds, which generates tempo, or if he’s receiving a screen out of their traditional Horns action — rather than setting the screen to initiate action — then flowing into the handoff.

This movement is great for the Suns, and something I spoke on recently, in-depth.

Unique to Durant and Nurkić’s handoffs against Boston, was the Celtics coverage.

In their first exchange of that matchup, notice how Browns coverage, ducking under the handoff and meeting Durant on the other side — efforts to flatten his drives and catch-point on the other side — for Durant to work the slightest bit harder to score.

That’s a microcosm of the Celtics defensive process as a whole, take what they know you want to get into, and muddy your process in flow.

Now in the aforementioned “Elbow 5” we see the Suns flow into it in the halfcourt.

Notice Boston pre-switch the initial screen from O’Neale, to bring Horford into primary action rather than Kornet. Then, with Tatum now on Durant, there’s another under to meet out the other side and keep him from the middle of the floor.

The quick space screen as Durant goes baseline allows him to engage Horford, and momentarily free Nurkić.

Durant mentioned his desire to be sharper in these scenarios of tight quarters, where he’s close to both teammates and the basket, and has seen turnovers on delivery to them the last few games.

Good processing here to dish to Nurkić on the fly, rather than the pocket pass off the floor, for the finish.

They get into an empty DHO here with Lee, for Durant.

The reason they use Lee here for the exchange is because Luke Kornet is guarding him, as the Celtics dipped into their cross-matching bag — stashing him on Lee, and Holiday on both Eubanks and Nurkić in the second quarter. Phoenix was efficient with their offensive flow on this rep, but the Boston cross-matching pinned a snag in their middle-quarter process.

Booker being back should solve a lot of that, but it’ll still be a hurdle to work through.

Another Celtics pre-switch occurs here, with the Celtics anticipation of action. Horford sends Tatum to Nurkić, to flatten out the attack with a switch now, and that sees the Suns counter in real-time, making the action a simple Durant post up in space.

Watching for how the Suns keep their flow and how quickly they generate advantages with the bevy of tactics the Celtics have defensively — as well as whether they can force the Celtics hand in committing two to the ball — will be a fun game within the game to follow.

2 Defensive connectedness and attention to detail

The Suns had their bouts defensively with Boston and the compilation of triple-threat talents they’ve compiled. Boston was able to keep the Suns in rotation often during the middle quarters of their matchup on Saturday and were able to keep themselves in positioning to dictate because of it.

Celtics drives and paint touches kept the Suns scrambling often, and that dynamic from opponents is what drives their ability to generate high volume and high-quality looks from deep.

Additionally, they saw hiccups in their switching process that had to be more sharp. Notice here, defending this three-player action from Boston, how the switching isn’t sharp enough — conceding leverage for Brown downhill.

Notice how Allen loses leverage on the chin/flare screen from Brown that induces the switch. Then he can’t recover in time for the backdoor.

Then again, late in the game this time, they hit the same action, with different personnel. Beal is now in compromise.

The defensive dominos fall now as O’Neale has to react to protect the rim, leaving Horford wide open for the dagger.

Containing the ball and being sharp with their switches, as they showed in the second half of their matchup with Cleveland:

That’s the template in execution and attention to detail, regardless of opponent. Dictating with cross-matching, pre-switches in defensive decision-making on the fly, steering the wheel at the point of attack in being directional, early help, sharp closeouts, and deflections — all of which were done with Nurkić still on the floor.

Combining that with the efforts we’ve seen in their small-ball lineups at times, is where they have to get to, which serves as a perfect segue.

3.) Small Ball

There was a 6:25 stretch in the fourth quarter where Phoenix held Boston to 3-for-7, cutting their 13-point deficit down to just five.

At the helm of that stretch was Kevin Durant, but a lot of the positive play there came by way of defensive activity and detail from their small-ball unit.

Beal/Gordon/Allen/O’Neale/Durant was +5 in it, and the Suns were able to play in the open floor because of their defensive activity.

Taking away the Celtics’ manipulation of switch pockets by being sharp, while also getting up solid contests and crashing the glass, got them to within two possessions.

Finding a way to better blend that lineup, with Booker back in rotation as well, bodes well for the Suns — they just have to put it together.

Tune in tonight to watch to see how the Suns react in the TD Garden!