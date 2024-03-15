Devin Booker connects dots in Suns journey on JJ Redick podcast

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker invited JJ Redick into his home for a podcast appearance on Redick’s show, The Old Man and the Three, which dropped Wednesday.

Longtime fans of both parties know that Booker doesn’t do a lot of media and that Redick has wanted Booker on for a while now, two things that made Wednesday’s episode such a pleasant arrival.

The two shooters chopped it up for about an hour, touching on subjects like Luka Doncic, the Book 1, and a plane ride to Team USA after losing to your Team USA teammates in the NBA Finals.

Booker also talked about his experience coming into the NBA and how he had trained his whole life for it, learning lessons from his former pro player father who emphasized that refining your basketball IQ is just as important as skill or athletic training.

Over his first four years with the team, the Suns only won 87 games, an average of fewer than 22 wins per season.

“You’re going into games kinda knowing the situation, knowing we’re in a rebuild, but we’re gonna have to play our best game ever to win tonight,” Booker told Redick. “I was down for that every night and I was pissed off every time we lost.”

Despite knowing that the decks were stacked against him and his team, Booker never let it shake his approach.

“I knew our odds might’ve been lower to win, but I always felt like I said ‘If we play a great game, we’re gonna win tonight,’” Booker said. “(So) even if we’re 15-50, it’s like ‘Who we got next game?’”

The now-star added that the reps he got with an undermanned Suns squad were valuable because of how he got to play through mistakes and feel out the league.

That was never more true than Booker’s 70-point outing in his second season before, as he joked, everyone was doing it.

When Booker did it on March 24, 2017, it was the first time a player reached 70 since his late idol Kobe Bryant scored 81 on Jan. 22, 2006. Now, there have been four games of at least 70 just since last January.

Jan. 2, 2023: Donovan Mitchell scores 71 points

Feb. 26, 2023: Damian Lillard scores 71 points

Jan. 22, 2024: Joel Embiid scores 70 points.

Jan. 26, 2024: Luka Doncic scores 73 points

Booker, now playing for a contender, believes in the supporting cast around him saying, “I feel like everybody we have out there is that guy though.

“And yeah, obviously we have some things to figure out, but I think (blitzing is) gonna be not the coverage for people to do (against us),” Booker said about teams’ tendencies to double himself or Kevin Durant.

“When teams double-team Kevin and I’m on the court, we’re gonna take that as an insult and be aggressive and make you pay for it,” Booker explained. “And make or miss, I trust anybody on that bench.”

Booker added that he “of course” believes in this group’s ability to win it all.

“But I do understand how much the details matter and how much chemistry matters and it’s never the case of ‘the biggest names win’ or ‘whoever they say is a super-team wins,’ like the game is way more complex than that.”