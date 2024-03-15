Game Preview: Suns look to rebound against the Hornets

Who: Phoenix Suns (38-28) @ Charlotte Hornets (17-49)

When: 4:00pm AZ Time

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Watch: 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports, NBATV

Listen: KMVP 98.7

The road trip continues for the Suns, one in which they are now 1-1 after their loss against the Celtics last night. Phoenix is right back it, flying 721 air miles south to Charlotte to play the Hornets tonight. The Suns enter having gone 7-4 on the second night of back-to-backs thus far this season.

The Hornets are one of the last truly sub-pat teams left on the schedule for Phoenix. They possess the worst net rating in the league (-10.1), are 29th in points (107.1), and 29th in rebounding (41.0). All arrows point towards the Suns easily winning. But we know better, don’t we?

The Suns are 20-9 against teams under .500, but still, you can never be sure. That is why they play the games. Even though the Hornets are without LaMelo Ball and traded their second-best bucket getter in Terry Rozier — you know, the guy who went off for 42 points against the Suns on December 29 — they still have capable scorers. Miles Bridges is averaging 22.8 points in his last five games and rookie Brandon Miller has 16.8 points on the season.

Never overlook an opponent who is willing to get up for the game, and with names like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal coming to town, these young Hornets will be ready to compete.

Probable Starters

Injury Report

Suns:

Eric Gordon — PROBABLE (Left Knee Contusion)

Josh Okogie — OUT (Lower Abdominal Strain)

Damion Lee — OUT (Right Meniscus Surgery)

Hornets:

LaMelo Ball — OUT (Ankle)

Seth Curry — OUT (Ankle)

Cody Martin — OUT (Ankle)

Bryce McGowens — OUT (Knee)

Mark Williams — OUT (Back)

Uniform Matchup

What to Watch For

As I noted above, Brandon Miller is an exciting player to see. He was 6-of-10 from three-point range against the Suns earlier this season and was the thorn in their side of what turned out to be a 133-119 win for Phoenix. Tonight will be a measuring stick game for him as the rookie from Alabama plays against players he most likely grew up idolizing.

Numerous members of the Hornets are out for this one, so your mind automatically goes to “easy victory”. We’ve seen this narrative before on this road trip as the Cleveland Cavaliers were vastly undermanned. What happened? They squared their feet, leveraged their back foot, and punched Phoenix right in the mouth.

Let’s watch the first quarter to see if the Suns plan on playing on control or if they make things difficult for themselves.

Key to a Suns Win

Survive the early energy from a beat-up team. Like in Cleveland.

The Spectrum Center might not be poppin’ tonight. The Hornets are 29th in the league in overall attendance this season. Any ancillary fans who do come may be wearing purple, but the secondary color may be orange instead of teal.

Interesting Fact: Did you know the Charlotte Hornets have the same color of purple as the Phoenix Suns? They both use Pantone 275 C. — John Voita (@DarthVoita) March 14, 2024

Regardless of RGB affiliations, the Suns must set the tone early. They need to do so on the glass, with their shooting, and with their energy. Charlotte might be 3-7 in their last 10 games, but their players certainly know that tonight is just their second nationally televised game this season. It’s on NBATV.

Prediction

I’m feeling hopeful. Even though the Suns were outplayed last night, it is because Boston is a well-oiled machine. The Suns are a machine. They cover the -10.5 spread on DraftKings.

Suns 123, Hornets 110