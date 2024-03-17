 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: The Suns (39-28) battle the Bucks (43-24) in early morning matchup

Top ‘o the morning to ya!

By John Voita
/ new
Milwaukee Bucks v Phoenix Suns Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Do you have your cup of coffee ready? Or is it a Guinness this morning?

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun