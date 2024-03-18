The Phoenix Suns need to rack up wins in their upcoming stretch

The Phoenix Suns’ performance in their 107-96 victory over the Charlotte Hornets was sluggish. This uninspiring performance was expected considering that the Valley was coming into the game on the second end of a back-to-back in which the first leg was against the Boston Celtics, the team that boasts the best record in the NBA. On the other hand, the Hornets are one of the worst teams in the league and pose little threat to Phoenix as an opponent. It wasn’t a surprise that the Suns relied mainly on their talent advantage to come out victorious.

After their matinee against the Milwaukee Bucks yesterday, the Phoenix Suns will play their least difficult four-game stretch remaining. They play the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks at home; both teams are missing their top players, Joel Embiid and Trae Young. Then, they will face the San Antonio Spurs two straight times, who may have beaten the Valley twice in a row earlier in the year but went on an eighteen-game losing streak after beating them and have the third-worst record in the association.

The Suns’ second-half schedule difficulty has been well-documented, but this is the best opportunity to move up the ranks and avoid the dreaded Play-In Tournament, where they would most likely have to encounter at least one of Luka Dončić, LeBron James, or Stephen Curry

After this stretch, the Suns only have games left against teams in the top six of their conference, and six of the ten games are on the road.

As Bradley Beal alluded to yesterday, the team still needs time to figure out who they are.

"We're progressing the way we need to. It's probably not as fast as everybody would've liked, but we're definitely making it work and we're figuring it out on the fly."



The Suns still need to fortify their chemistry while fighting for playoff seeding, which will require their top players to play heavy minutes. Even against a weak opponent like the Hornets, the entire starting lineup, except for Grayson Allen, played above their average minutes total. The six or seven days of rest the Suns can attain from being a top-six seed can be an opportunity for many Suns to get a much-needed break before the playoffs officially begin.

Avoiding the Play-In Tournament for the Suns is vital. While teams like the Lakers and Miami Heat have shown in recent seasons an ability to advance far in the playoffs being a part of the tournament, those teams benefitted tremendously on their matchups or had solidified cores that had a lot of experience together in the playoffs. Both factors the Suns can’t confidently rely on. Neither team won the championship either; the Suns’ main objective.

Sluggish and uninspiring performances the Suns cannot afford to have in the easiest part of their remaining schedule because it could lead to untimely losses, potentially costing them extra needed rest.