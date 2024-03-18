Suns Week 21 Stock Exchange: The “lazy” Suns, the lack of an edge, and the return of IT

I’ve given myself a couple of hours after the Phoenix Suns' disappointing loss to the Milwaukee Bucks to begin to author my weekly summation of the week that was. I still don’t know which direction I should go or exactly how I feel about this team at this stage of the season. Who is ready for me to figure it out as I type? This could get interesting...

On the one hand, I feel disappointed. I expected more. I assumed that when you had three top-scoring talents in the NBA, coupled with receiving a career year from Grayson Allen from beyond the arc, this team would be hard to stop. That is hardly the case. Are they great offensively? Yes. Do they get in their own way? More than any team I remember in recent history.,

Every night I find myself frustrated in one or more aspects of the way they execute. Or don’t, for that matter. A team that can look so good can just as equally look so putrid.

On the other hand, I feel acceptance. I’ve accepted who and what the Suns are, and if I get too emotionally invested, I’ll be burned once again.

Tonight I’ve achieved acceptance.



Accept that this Suns team ain’t it.

Accept that it isn’t going to work.

Accept the flaws.

Accept that they are not on the same level as numerous teams in the NBA.



You’ll be happier. — John Voita (@DarthVoita) March 4, 2024

Being a Suns fan means knowing that the end of the season comes early. Watching this team nightly, because of the aforementioned lack of execution, the realization that this team won’t go far in the postseason has begun to set it. I’m letting myself down easy this year, instead of having my heart ripped from my chest like years in the past.

I’m somewhere in between, I guess. I can’t quit the Suns. It’s clearly a toxic relationship. No matter the abuse, no matter the desire for it to work out, I’ll keep coming back time and again. How am I feeling? I’ve accepted disappointment and I’ll ride this ship until it sinks.

Well, this got somber. Let’s...uh...look at some stats...

Week 21 Record: 2-2

Week 21 OFFRTG: 119.5 (3rd)

Week 21 DEFRTG: 121.9 (26th)

Week 21 NETRTG: -2.3 (18th)

A four-game road trip, and the Suns walk away from it 2-2. That really isn’t that bad, especially when you consider they played the three top teams in the Eastern Conference. But it was an ugly road trip. Yes, even the W’s were mucky and discombobulated. The Suns played one good quarter against a depleted Cavs team to earn that win, and the Hornets' victory was an unenergetic performance against a team that couldn’t hit the three-ball.

What a weird road trip. What an interesting week on the Suns Stock Market.

“Lazy” Perimeter Defense: Stock ↓

Perimeter D? What perimeter D? The Suns' poor rotations continued throughout Week 21 and opposing teams enjoyed taking wide-open three-pointer after wide-open three-pointer.

In total, the four opponents the Suns faced took 48.2% of their shots from beyond the arc this week, making 37.1%. And that is factoring in the Hornets going 11-of-38 (28.9%). The defensive miscommunication at this point of this season has become comical. The Suns can’t stop the point of attack and can’t recover after collapsing.

The worst part? you can visibly see them simply giving up on the play. There were times in the Milwaukee game when they didn’t even waste the energy it took to raise a hand in the face of their opponent.

“The ball just moved well,” Damian Lillard said after their win. “They had some lazy switches. We were able to get into the paint and get them in rotation and the ball just went where it was supposed to go on a lot of those plays and when that happens, you get quality shots.”

That’s right, after being clowned on national television all morning long by Hubue Brown, even the Bucks were calling the Suns’ lazy.

“We were trying to fly around l, but we were getting our ass kicked,” head coach Frank Vogel stated. “Sometimes it happens.”

"We were trying to fly around l, but we were getting our ass kicked. Sometimes it happens."



Frank Vogel in #Suns allowing 82 points in first half of loss to #Bucks. pic.twitter.com/hV8eBmfU7j — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 17, 2024

It happens a little too often for my liking. And this coming from a “defensive guru”? There will be plenty of topics to discuss this offseason. Given the level of talent this team possesses, combined with failed expectations, non-existent defense, and the poorest fourth quarters since Clinton was in office, Vogel’s job will be atop the list.

Having an Edge: Stock ↓

Ugh. I’m feeling negative energy right now, and my apologies for passing it your way. But the Suns lack any semblance of an “edge”. Perhaps I spoke too soon. Jusuf Nurkic has an edge. He has a chip. He plays with controlled aggression. He imposes his will.

But the rest of the Suns? It’s just not in their DNA.

You can have hoop heads like Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on your team, and you’re better for it. You need players who operate using what’s between the ears, understanding when and where to take advantage of matchups. You also need enforcers. You need players who complement those scorers and offset it with physical and dominant play, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Or you need defensive hoop heads.

I’m falling into my thoughts from above on perimeter defense, I know. It’s that lack of an edge and grit that makes watching this team an adventure every night.

Bringing Back IT: Stock —

In the first few moments following the reacquisition of 5’9” point guard Isaiah Thomas, I felt indifferent. I typically find myself on the side of the line that says, “Let bygones be bygones”. There is no need to re-live the ghosts of Christmas past and no desire to bring back players who played for the organization once upon a time.

But then I got to thinkin’, which I typically do. My conclusion after a moment of thought fueled by a couple of St. Patty’s Day Guinness? Why not?

The Isaiah Thomas comeback should be a Netflix Original



Shoutout IT — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) March 16, 2024

The Suns have a need at backup point guard. That is abundantly clear. The playmaking, especially from their second-team offense is putrid. So why not? Thomas played for the Suns so long ago — and successfully, I might add — that it feels as if it is was in another dimension. For context, Obama was still president, so we’re not that far off.

Now that I’ve separated from the moment more, I actually like the move. Do I feel that the Suns could have used someone with a defensive mindset to fill that roster spot? Sure. But they acquired Tahd Young and we haven’t seen him sniff the court, so who cares?

Thanks for reading along. I don’t know where I’ve ended up outside of having a couple of beers along the way.

Week 22 is the easiest one left on the schedule. Will the Suns take care of business? Or will opposing teams continue to set records when they play Phoenix?

Suns best attribute this season is allowing opposing teams to set season bests against them — John Voita (@DarthVoita) March 17, 2024

Phoenix needs a boost. After Week 21, the Suns find themselves slotted as the 8th seed in the Western Conference. They carry a three-game lead on the Warriors and Lakers. Being in the Play-In is not where you want to be, especially given the Suns’ track record of crumbling when the lights are brightest this season.

We’ll see how it all plays out in Week 22.