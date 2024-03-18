Suns’ dribble penetration flashes can be the catalyst for a successful season

The tendency of the Phoenix Suns offense to only be lethal in stretches is making the other stretches stand out like a sore thumb.

In a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks that was over before it started, the Suns showed flashes of dribble penetration, something many Suns pundits have been clamoring for.

So many of the other possessions start with screens or handoffs that become so predictable, especially when Suns ball handlers are as reluctant to pull up for 3 over the screen as they have been.

Plus, the screens are doing hardly anything in the way of actually breaking down the defense. In some cases, screens invite blitzes.

But when possessions start with a ball handler getting a foot or two in the paint, it collapses the defense in a way that almost always leads to an open shot, whether its off a drive-and-kick opportunity, continued passing to make waste of a scrambling unit on defense or even just the ball handler taking it all the way himself.

Here are some examples from the back half of the third quarter against Milwaukee where Phoenix really found a groove penetrating.

here's what a little dribble penetration can do for the suns offense. pic.twitter.com/BN23PebZlS — Damon Allred (@iamdamonallred) March 18, 2024

For those who notice that some of these are happening in transition, it turns out as a team the Suns are tops in the league in transition efficiency, scoring 1.235 points per possession. However, they’re tied for 23rd in the league in transition frequency, meaning they need to push that envelope a bit more as well.

It’s also not a coincidence that the heavier ball pressure for this stretch in the third quarter happened as the Suns shrunk their deficit from 21 to six. Not only is it proving to be an efficient mode of offense, it also tires out the opposition not be as effective in their own stuff.

Now, I don’t have all the answers to how you generate the lanes to start these penetration opportunities; I’m not a coach.

But one plausible idea is implementing more actions further away from the ball, so defenses have more things they have to pay attention to. That might also go a long way toward solving the Suns’ fourth quarter offensive stagnation as well.

Playing faster in general will help too, especially given those numbers about the Suns in transition. The Suns are smack in the middle of the league in pace at an underwhelming 99.3 possessions per game, closer to 30th than 1st.

Nevertheless, Phoenix showing these flashes are enough to continue having optimism for playoff success — for me, at least. It’s just a matter of figuring out the right approach and adhering to it consistently.