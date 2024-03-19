Suns vs Bucks Takeaways: The road trip ends in (much) less than stellar fashion

In a game where the Suns shot 58.6% from the field, including 33 attempts from deep on 42.4%, they lost by 11 and conceded 140 to an Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. The offensive production certainly isn’t in question for this game. The less glamorous end, however, left plenty more to be desired.

Here’s a few of my quick-hitting takeaways.

1.) Middle Quarter Lull’s

The sub 25-point quarters the Suns will randomly sprinkle in over the last few weeks simply can't happen with the potency & offensive-minded approach they have



Process-wise, independent of the defense in this window, the offensive production has to be non-negotiable — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) December 23, 2023

We’ve seen the Suns pin themselves well behind the proverbial 8-ball in game flow, in very similar manners that we saw in the second quarter of Sunday’s game in Milwaukee.

For a team with the prolific pieces that all fit rather well together offensively, the spontaneous 25-point (or less) quarters they compile, are concerning.

Phoenix put up a 24-spot in the second frame, and that’s unacceptable for them given the strong suit of the team, as well as the aforementioned talents, and general approach.

Following a 36-point opening frame, to so drastically see a shift of that magnitude in their process makes navigation of a game like this one tumultuous.

Tandemize the lack of offensive output with a storm of buckets — starting with 13 points on 5-for-8 from the field from Bobby Portis — and we saw the Bucks compile scoring pyrotechnics that could not be overcome.

Add to that, nine Bucks points off turnovers, as well as seven second-chance points, the Suns would see their deficit grow to as much as 24 in the frame – while also being outshot by 11 field goal attempts as well.

The Portis fire has to be put out, & him going unaccounted for on a very modest Bucks break is not going to help



Subtle defensive lapses compiling early in this one, certainly fixable pic.twitter.com/hn7r9tj7sr — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 17, 2024

Lapses like these were compiled.

Add to that the Bucks keeping pressure on them while also manipulating space around the Dame-led pick-and-roll reps:

The Dame-Portis presenting many of the same dynamics that Dame-Brook does



Dame's finding his way to Nurkić in manipulating late-switch scenarios



Then, that next rotation we spoke on earlier has to be more sharp to cover for Nurkić vs pops — the ways Milwaukee can stress you pic.twitter.com/EbGrF7A7ut — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 17, 2024

And it all made for a well-sequenced storm to exploit their lack of sharpness on that end.

They’d cycle through their 3-2 as well as cross-matching, none of which sustaining.

Important also to note that Phoenix ultimately was down 22 at the half, while shooting 54.8% from the field.

The -15 from deep in three-point makes is a dynamic that speaks to Milwaukee’s prowess and abilities to create opportunities on volume from deep.

Phoenix lost touch with their game plan and was undone – by way of not being able to contain the ball and rotate with sharpness in timing – by the spacing around and attention garnered often by Lillard, which then played into the barrage seen from Bobby Portis.

2.) Three-Point Defense

The Suns have now given up 25 and 24 three-pointers on this road trip, to the Celtics (Thursday) and the Bucks (last night). That is an astronomical set of bombs conceded that makes for an insurmountable uphill battle. The consistent dynamic in play is, as mentioned above, being able to contain the ball at the point of attack.

Simply execution of coverage, particularly starting with the initiation of offense, is as relevant as anything.

That isn’t always solely on the direct defender, especially with the schemes used in their matchup with Milwaukee on Lillard – it’s the comprehensive multiple efforts and disposition that has been lacking for this team.

These are very correctable, effort-based entities of their process, but have to be prioritized, truthfully, more than spacing and ball movement are on the other end.

The offense will come naturally for this team, and even more abundantly, when they collectively invest their efforts in capital to the less glamorous end, and allow for that to dictate to opponents in the process.

It is non-negotiable, and a hurdle that was highlighted in the summer as the roster was constructed, understanding that there would have to be sacrifice on that end of the floor for the team to be optimized – they’re being called to task in the gauntlet that is the latter third of their schedule.

3.) +11 in the Second Half

Small ball lineups dominated the second half for Phoenix in this one, enabling them the opportunity to up their aggression and attack Milwaukee’s offense. That saw the Suns stifle Milwaukee’s flow, compile multi-stop runs, and shrink their deficit to the striking distance a few times.

Durant mentioned to me postgame, in regards to him at the 5 defensively that if they can lean more into that, they’ll be solid. Switching enabled them to stay out of rotation, especially at the hands of actions that compromised them in the second quarter, but the lack of size in a handful of dynamics they have to be good at still hurt them in spurts.

They finished the second half with a defensive rating of 113.7 — on par with their average on the season.

I’ve often mentioned they’d benefit from mixing in more aggressive coverages defensively, given their personnel and the weaknesses that have persisted.

The adjustment there in addition to them being more concise with lineups serve as maybe the best thing they could take away from this one, to apply going forward.

Up next: Phoenix returns home for two games back in the Footprint Center, hosting Philadelphia and Atlanta on a Wednesday–Thursday back-to-back.