Did last week hurt Kevin Durant’s chance of being selected to the All-NBA First Team?

As the 2023-24 NBA season begins to wind down, the conversations about end-of-year awards begin to heat up. There are new participation rules that the NBA introduced this season. To promote playing versus load management, the NBA has instituted a 65-game minimum played rule to be eligible for awards. One caveat is players must have played at least 20 minutes in a game for it to count as eligible.

Phoenix Suns’ forward Kevin Durant has put together quite an impressive season. At 35 years old, he has been the one member of the Suns’ Big Three that has consistently performed while also being available this season. He has played in 61 of the Suns’ 68 games this season. Bradley Beal has played in 39 and Devon Booker has played in 54, although due to an ejection against the Detroit Pistons, only 53 of those count towards end-of-season award eligibility. He was bounced six minutes into that game.

With all of this in mind, has Kevin Durant done enough to earn All-NBA First Team honors? Or will he be voted by the 100 sportswriters and broadcasters as an All-NBA Second Team player?

I understand that awards don’t mean diddly-squat to the fan base and we want team success. We want the Suns to avoid the Play-In. We want to win a championship in Phoenix. Awards are a byproduct of the sport that we watch, however, and determine player bonuses and have future payroll implications. So I’m going to talk about it.

The case for Kevin Durant as an All-NBA First Team selection has been strong. He is averaging 27.8 points on 52.5/41.9/85.3 splits. He’s playing 37.3 minutes a night. He has been the most consistent defender on the Suns.

The NBA has gone away from building these teams in the traditional two guards, two forwards, one center format. When you look at the overall All-NBA First Team picture, you have to consider what players are “locks”. Nikola Jokić? Absolutely. Luke Doncic? It’s going to happen. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? Most certainly. Giannis Antetokounmpo? (shakes magic 8 ball) “It is decidedly so”.

That leaves one spot left on the First Team. So who gets it?

On a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, host Bill Simmons and guest Ryen Russillo proposed that at this point of the season is is between Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Jayson Tatum. I don’t need you to have many guesses on who Bill believed should get the spot.

We’ve entered the days of the season, we narratives become vital to how voters perceive performance and influence how they will cast their ballots when they are due. Last week for Kevin Durant was most certainly a down one. The Suns went 2-2 on the road trip, but Kevin Durant struggled. He did so on a national stage, which sparked criticism.

While he began the game against the Boston Celtics on a tear, scoring 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the first quarter, he ended the game with just 20 points. From the second quarter of the Celtics game on, we’ve seen a different KD. Durant has shot 11-of-36 (30.6%) from the field and 2-of11 (18.2%) from three-point range since. In the last three fourth quarters, KD is averaging 1.3 points on 28.6% shooting.

We just four weeks left in the regular season, and the race for All-NBA First Team hanging in the balance, how much did last week hurt his narrative? As he vies for his 7th All-NBA First Team, did he get dinged enough to move him out of the race?

“KD’s case took a hit this week,” Simmons said.

Bill isn’t wrong. Durant’s production fell off a cliff, and it happened right at the time of year in which all of the talking heads are focusing on what players are doing as ballots will soon be due.

It might not be right, but it’s the system we have. Not every sportswriter or broadcaster has watched the way Durant has carried himself this season. They have no idea how worse off the Suns would be without his contributions. Instead, they see a bad week and may use it as a differentiator when it comes time to vote for the All-NBA teams.

“Grayson took my spot scoring,” Durant stated after the loss to the Bucks. “I had to do other shit. We got ourselves back in the game.”

Yeah, the media at large won’t see the ancillary things he did in that game to help his team. You know, like the gravity he pulled away from shooters like Allen and Royce O’Neale that allowed them to hit open shots.