Game Preview: Hey, it’s the Suns and Rockets again!

Who: Phoenix Suns (35-24) vs. Houston Rockets (25-34)

When: 7:00pm AZ Time

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Watch: 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports

Listen: KMVP 98.7

Oh, these guys again? The scheduling gurus have the Suns playing the Rockets for the third time in four games. The teams have split their first two meetings, with the Suns holding a 2-1 season edge on the team from H-Town.

The game comes on the heels of the Suns surviving the Rockets after a poor second-half showing on Thursday night. A win is a win, however, and everyone is needed as the Suns try to hold their spot in the Western Conference standings. The team is fifth, but the New Orleans Pelicans nipping at their heels.

Bradley Beal could potentially return for the Suns after missing the last five games. Knowing that Phoenix hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow night, getting some minutes in against the Rockets would be an ideal situation.

Probable Starters

Injury Report

Suns:

Bradley Beal — PROBABLE (Hamstring)

Eric Gordon — QUESTIONABLE (Groin)

Nassir Little — DOUBTFUL (Knee)

Damion Lee — OUT (Right Meniscus Surgery)

Rockets:

Steven Adams — OUT (Knee)

Tari Eason — OUT (Leg)

Uniform Matchup

What to Watch For

With so many games against each other in such a short period, much akin to a playoff series, annoyances can occur and tempers can flair. We witnessed this between Devin Booker and rookie Cam Whitmore. The altercation had been brewing stemming from last week’s game in Houston. It boiled over to a shoving match that resulted in technical fouls being called on both.

Jusuf Nurkic had his thoughts on the matter.

Jusuf Nurkic on Cam Whitmore’s scuffle with Devin Booker: “The kid did some bullshit in Houston too, if you remember. So they want to play that nonsense basketball.”



Nurk blocked Whitmore twice on the next possession.



“I will always have the back of my teammates.” pic.twitter.com/XxHcVJNbFF — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 1, 2024

Watch to see the level of physicality in this one, knowing that the Rockets have a master-annoyer in Dillon Brooks on their roster. The Rockets, when faced with the possibility of letting a game slip away, can play physically. They did so in the second half on Thursday and it may happen again tonight.

Key to a Suns Win

Composure.

For the reasons noted above, the Suns must remain focused on what they control and impose their will, not the other way around. The hope is Frank Vogel is getting his team ready for a rock fight.

Houston is 5-24 on the road this season, the worst record in the NBA outside of the Detroit Pistons. If Phoenix stays composed and executes the way they should, they will win their third consecutive game.

Prediction

Houston is pesky. They have young athletic players who play with a tenacity that their veterans possess. Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks set the tone and their teammates never quit. The team has the 6th best defensive rating in the NBA.

The Suns have averaged 116.3 points against the Rockets, scoring 110 in their last two games. They score slightly higher in this one, winning by 7.

Suns 112, Rockets 105