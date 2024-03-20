Game Preview: Suns host Embiid-less 76ers in Phoenix

Who: Phoenix Suns (39-29) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (38-30)

When: 7:00 pm AZ Time

Where: Footprint Center — Phoenix, Arizona

Watch: 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports

Listen: KMVP 98.7, ESPN Radio 620AM

The Phoenix Suns need a win in the worst way on Wednesday night in the Footprint Center. They return to Phoenix after a 4-game East Coast road trip against a short-handed 76ers team.

For the second straight game, they will battle a team that is down a superstar. First Giannis on Sunday, and now Joel Embiid tonight. In true Suns fashion, they failed to show up for a primetime game against a team missing their top player. The defensive effort was nonexistent in that one. A sense of urgency in this one would be nice given the current landscape of the Western Conference standings. They’ll need a short memory.

Frank Vogel did not mince words when discussing the disappointing defensive effort on closeouts in Sunday’s loss to Milwaukee. He highlighted that their 3-point defense was a point of emphasis in Tuesday’s practice.

Frank Vogel said 3-point defense was the emphasis in today’s practice “by a mile.” — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) March 19, 2024

The last time these teams faced each other was in November in Philadelphia. The 76ers had Embiid while Phoenix was down both Booker and Beal in a 112-100 road loss in game number six of the young season.

Probable Starters

Phoenix:

Jusuf Nurkic

Kevin Durant

Grayson Allen

Bradley Beal

Devin Booker

Philadelphia:

Mo Bamba

Nic Batum

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Tyrese Maxey

Kyle Lowry

Injury Report

Suns:

Bol Bol — PROBABLE (Right Ankle Sprain)

Josh Okogie — OUT (Lower Abdominal Strain)

Damion Lee — OUT (Right Meniscus Surgery)

76ers:

Tobias Harris — QUESTIONABLE (Right Ankle Sprain)

Joel Embiid — OUT (Left Meniscus Surgery)

Robert Covington — OUT (Left Knee Bone Bruise)

Kai Jones — OUT (Right Hamstring Strain)

De’Anthony Melton — OUT (Back)

What to Watch For

Real Deal Beal

The one positive from Sunday’s loss was the constant downhill attack from Suns guard Bradley Beal. He was getting wherever he wanted on the court, getting to the rim with ease against a light Bucks perimeter defense. Outside of the attacks, just from an aesthetic standpoint, he looked like prime Bradley Beal.

The comfortability in his movement on both ends appears to be returning to the Beal the Suns will need. Let’s hope that trend continues against a Philly team that has leaned into playing slow(er) and physical of late.

Contain Maxey + Oubre

The 76ers may be down both Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris in this one, which obviously changes Phoenix’s approach. They’ve struggled to contain shifty guards that can create their own looks on the perimeter, and with Josh Okogie still sidelined they’ll have their hands full.

Maxey just scored 30 points in a home win over Miami in their last game. Former Sun Kelly Oubre chipped in with 22 points for the second consecutive game. They have won two straight despite being down Joel Embiid.

Free Bol. Or Thad. Or Both.

The Suns need to get back to experimenting with lineups more frequently. The rotation hasn’t been good enough to settle. Let’s see what we can get out of the 7’3” unicorn in extended playing time. Let’s give Thad a shot at some small-ball five.

This quote below is concerning if you agree with me on this bullet point. Let’s hope they get some looks. It’s worth exploring at this point given the alternatives we’ve already seen.

Frank Vogel sees Thaddeus Young backup to Jusuf Nurkic, Drew Eubanks at 5.



With small ball, likes Kevin Durant 5 with Royce O'Neale, Eric Gordon in lineup.



"If we have injuries to one of our small ball options or to one of our centers, then he becomes extremely valuable." #Suns pic.twitter.com/oyhwMhHACe — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 19, 2024

Prediction

Win number 40 arrives. It’s time for a shift of energy in the desert, and the win streak will begin tonight. Let’s hope they bring the effort and the fans get behind them.

Phoenix 115, Philadelphia 103