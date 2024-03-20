 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

It’s official! Phoenix Suns sign guard Isaiah Thomas to 10-Day contract

The veteran point guard is returning to Phoenix on a 10-day contract.

By Brandon Duenas
/ new
Phoenix Suns v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns officially announced via press release that the team has signed free agent guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract. The 35-year-old veteran makes his return to the Valley.

Thomas most recently appeared in four games with the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League, averaging 32.5 points, 6.3 three-point makes on 44.6% three-point shooting, 5.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. He declined several offers overseas in pursuit of his return to the NBA.

The Washington product is a two-time NBA All-Star with 11 years of NBA experience. He (Thomas) holds career averages of 17.7 points and 4.8 assists in 550 games with Sacramento, Phoenix, Boston, Cleveland, the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver, Washington, New Orleans, Dallas and Charlotte.

The 35-year-old played previously played 46 games with the Suns during the 2014-15 season, averaging 15.2 points and 3.7 assists.

Look at some of his best moments as a Sun if you want a trip down memory lane below.

The veteran guard will wear jersey number four after rocking three during his previous time with Phoenix in 2015.

Let us know your thoughts on the return of IT below!

