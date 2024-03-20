Game Recap: Suns win behind hot shooting from Allen, 115-102

The Phoenix Suns secured win number 40 of the season, improving to 40-29. It was a much-needed win against a Sixers squad minus Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.

Devin Booker missed out on a triple-double by one rebound and Grayson Allen missed out on a 10-three night by one in tonight’s victory. They led by as many as 26 points, but the scrappy 76ers fought until the end and kept it closer than it should’ve been.

Key Performers

Devin Booker — 18 points, 11 assists, 9 rebounds, 7/15 FG

Kevin Durant — 22 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 10/18 FG

Grayson Allen — 32 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 10/17 FG

Tyrese Maxey — 6 points, 7 assists, 0 rebounds, 3/13 FG

Kelly Oubre Jr. — 18 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 7/20 FG

Game Flow

First Half

The Suns got off to an ugly start offensively, failing to hit a jump shot until the 7:53 mark in the opening quarter on a Grayson Allen triple. They trailed 9-1 before that jumper.

The open looks and offensive rebounds were plenty, though the Suns failed to capitalize. They started the game shooting 5-for-23 (21%). Phoenix led 14-12 with 3:15 remaining in the first.

They shot 31% from the field in the opening quarter and trailed 23-21 heading into the second. It was a forgettable quarter, to say the least.

Book from above pic.twitter.com/CXJMSTXrpA — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 21, 2024

In the second quarter, Bol Bol injected some life into the Suns scoring 8 points in five minutes.

Kevin Durant passed Shaquille O’Neal in the second quarter on the all-time scoring list. The Suns' superstar totaled 28,589 points to pass the former Sun and Hall of Famer.

“Well deserved. It doesn’t stop here... If anybody was gonna pass me, it was definitely gonna be you.”



️ @SHAQ congratulates Kevin Durant on passing him on the @NBA all-time scoring list pic.twitter.com/PBHr84Jy0X — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 21, 2024

The rest of the quarter featured the Suns’ three-point shooting awakening, as they stormed back into it. A 20-6 run extended their lead to 12, 50-38, with 3:43 remaining in the first half.

Philadelphia called a timeout in an attempt to stop the bleeding in what was a 29-15 Phoenix advantage in quarter number two.

Bench knew it pic.twitter.com/SaZRe8jyYK — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 21, 2024

Cam Payne and Kelly Oubre Jr. got off to a strong start against their former team, combining for 22 points in the first half on 9-16 shooting.

Phoenix’s threes continued to rain down to close the half. Heading into the break, Phoenix led 60-47. They outscored the 76ers by 15 in the second quarter. Grayson Allen led all scorers with 13 points, connecting on four 3-pointers in the half.

2nd Half

The third quarter saw the Suns playing a little too loose, allowing Philly to get back into the game. They jumped ahead to a 17-13 advantage to open the quarter.

A quick 8-0 run by the Suns put them back in control, leading 81-64 with 4:32 left in the third. Grayson Allen’s sixth triple led to a Philly timeout.

The Suns took a commanding 90-66 lead into the final twelve minutes of action.

The 26-point lead started to dwindle a bit early in the 4th as the Suns got lazy with the basketball. Philadelphia cut the lead down to 17 with 7 minutes remaining.

A pair of Grayson Allen threes were crucial for Phoenix to fend off the pesky 76ers' second unit that would not go away.

The 76ers forced a Phoenix timeout with 5:53 remaining, trailing 88-102. A Kelly Oubre three out of the timeout cut the lead down to 11. Kevin Durant quickly matched the triple.

Instead of gaining rest and possibly getting an extended Isaiah Thomas sighting, they had to settle for a couple of garbage minutes in his debut.

A win is a win. We’ll do it again tomorrow night at the Footprint Center!

Up Next?

Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks — 7:30 p.m. at the Footprint Center