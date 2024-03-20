 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kevin Durant passes Shaquille O’Neal for 8th all-time in league scoring

Easy. Money. Sniper.

By John Voita
Philadelphia 76ers v Phoenix Suns Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

In a season in which the Phoenix Suns have had their ups and downs, there has been one constant: the scoring of Kevin Wayne Durant. He entered Wednesday night's game in 9th place all-time in scoring in NBA history. 28,588. Next up on the scoring list? None other than Hall of Fame center and former Sun Shaquille O’Neal.

Durant as 4-of-9 in the first half against the Atlanta Hawks, giving him 8 points at the break. That sent him to the locker room tied with the Shaqtus in 8th place all-time.

In the third quarter, it didn’t take long. With 10:22 left in the quarter, KD scored his 10th point on a smooth 16-foot jumper. It is one that he has made time and again throughout his career.

Shaq has some words to share with KD after it occurred:

Congrats to Kevin Durant on moving up the list. Next up? KD has just under 3,000 points to surpass another Laker legend, Wilt Chamberlain. That would take Durant, based on his current pace, about a season-and-a-half to achieve,

