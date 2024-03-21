Game Preview: Suns look to beat the Hawks for the first time since 2021

Who: Phoenix Suns (40-28) vs. Atlanta Hawks (30-38)

When: 7:30pm AZ Time

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Watch: Arizona’s Family 3TV / Arizona’s Family Sports

Listen: KMVP 98.7

The Suns are 8-4 this season on the second night of back-to-backs, and that is what they have ahead of them tonight as they welcome the Atlanta Hawks to town for their annual trip to the desert. Phoenix is coming off a nice victory over the 76ers, looking to carry momentum into this game.

The Hawks have been an interesting opponent for the Suns over the past few seasons. Atlanta enters on a four-game series winning streak against Phoenix, having won nine of the last twelve games going back to 2018. That is the season Trae Young arrived on the scene, and he has given Phoenix fits. In 11 career games, Young is averaging 27.6 points and 11.0 assists against the Suns.

Thankfully for Phoenix, Young is out following surgery on his left hand to repair a torn ligament. He was instrumental in the Hawks’ win earlier this season against the Suns in the ATL, going for 32 points and 15 assists in their 129-120 victory.

The Hawks have played the last 12 games without Young and have gone 6-6 without him. They have held steady as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference as they await his return, which could be soon. Atlanta will be faced with the decision to bring him back or, given where they are in the standings, shut him down for the season.

The Suns return home after an interesting road trip. Making an East Coast swing, their end record of 2-2 is acceptable. What we’ve seen on the court, however, has raised plenty of concern. At least in the mind of this writer.

The engagement on defense was poor for 15 of the 16 quarters they played away from Phoenix. It needs to change. It needs to get better. If it doesn’t we’ll be talking about coaching re-hires and draft day moves far sooner than any of us expected.

Probable Starters

Injury Report

Suns:

Royce O’Neale — QUESTIONABLE (Right Shoulder Contusion)

Josh Okogie — OUT (Lower Abdominal Strain)

Damion Lee — OUT (Right Meniscus Surgery)

Hawks:

Wes Matthews — QUESTIONABLE (Illness)

Trae Young — OUT (Left Hand)

Saddiq Bey — OUT (Knee)

Jalen Johnson — OUT (Ankle)

Mouhamed Gueye — OUT (UCL)

Kobe Bufkin — OUT (Toe)

AJ Griffin — OUT (Ankle)

What to Watch For

Who is Atlanta without Trae Young?

Since February 23, when Trae Young was injured, the Hawks have a net rating of +0.8. That is a result of a 112.7 offensive rating (15th) and 111.9 defensive rating (11th). That’s right. Since that date, they have a better net rating than the Suns (+0.3). Dejounte Murray has assumed the Trae duties, averaging 25.0 points and 8.5 assists.

The Hawks have shot 37.3% from three-point range without Young — they were 36.0% as a team with him — on 34.8 attempts. The Suns will be tested on whether or not Frank Vogel’s focus on perimeter defense is effective or not. Why? Because the Suns have a reputation for poor perimeter defense.

What I am watching for? A cut-throat attitude. The Hawks come in with wounded wings. The Suns need to put that out of their minds, focus on their execution, and impose their will. Allowing the 76ers to score 36 points in the fourth last night was not cut-throat, especially considering KD played 10:12 of the quarter. They need to be better in that regard.

Key to a Suns Win

You know me, I like the battle on the boards. No team has rebounded better than the Suns since the All-Star Break. The team grabs 48.9 rebounds, which is 3.0 rebounds better than the next-best team. Impressive. How is this possible? Jusuf Nurkic, that’s how.

Nurk has been a monster on the glass. He’s 3rd in the league in rebounding, grabbing 14.5 since the break. The guy he is matched up against is no slouch, either. Clint Capella is second in the league this season in offensive rebounding. We know how deadly those can be, seeing as the Suns are 20th in the league in allowing second-chance points (14.3 points per game).

Of course, the focus will be on how the Suns defend the three-point line, as well as it should be. It has been a cause for concern all season and now it has become a point of contention.

Prediction

Phoenix appeared much more fluid on defense last night. Yeah, 23 turnovers continue to spark our concern, but they win this one on pure talent.

Suns 122, Hawks 1111