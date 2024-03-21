Inside the Suns - Topics: Isaiah Thomas, Dan Majerle Hustle award, how this season ends

Welcome to ‘Inside the Suns’, your weekly deep down analysis of the current Phoenix Suns team.

Fantable Questions of the Week

Author’s Note: All questions were sent out to the panel members before the Philadelphia game on Wednesday night.

Q1 - At best, what do you believe that Isaiah Thomas might be able contribute to the team?

GuarGuar: I don’t think IT will provide anything more than being entertaining during garbage time minutes. It’s near impossible for me to see how he gets consistent minutes come playoff time. We have enough scoring. I get that he’s a PG and we basically have none, but his defensive is so so bad. Rooting for the guy I really am but I just don’t see how he contributes consistently in meaningful minutes for this team.

OldAz: Reasonably, I think the best outcome is that he gets some minutes over the next week to see what he has and then never has to play in the post season. I believe they saw the need for emergency protection of another ball handler and he is that “break glass in case of emergency” option.

Brrrberry: We’ve needed a PG to stabilize the 2nd unit all season. In theory the roster didn’t necessarily need one but that’s when all 3 of our best players are healthy at the same, and that’s not been often enough. I think IT potentially had the same type of ability as Bol where he could offset his limitations with scoring but I just can’t imagine a scenario where Vogel gives him enough consistent minutes to make an impact. I’m still frustrated that Bol isn’t playing 20+ every single night. IT can definitely handle the ball and hit an open 3 so I’m glad we picked him up. Maybe a great story is about to start writing itself??

Rod: IT was always a score first type of PG and I don’t expect that to have changed. He’s not a great distributor but not a bad one either and likely still better than almost anyone else available. He showed in the G League that he can still shoot threes (44.6% on 14 attempts per game), was a pretty good distributor (5.3 assists per game) and obviously still has quick hands with 1.3 steals per game.

Of course that was in the G League but the shooting should translate to the NBA and his assists could actually improve with higher quality NBA level shooters receiving his passes instead of G Leaguers. A lot of that depends on whether he can still play at the NBA level speed-wise and if his quickness hasn’t diminished significantly with the hip problem that derailed his NBA career.

IT was always a liability on defense and I don’t expect that to have changed for the better but if he can come in and be an offensive spark off the bench for even just 8-10 minutes per game then the gamble in signing him to a 10-day contract will be at least a minor success. And if it doesn’t pay off then the Suns will still have an available roster spot open after his 10-day contract expires.

Q2 - With just 14 games left in the regular season, only 3 of those are against sub-.500 teams. Under these circumstances how do you expect the Suns to finish this season?

GuarGuar: I’m still optimistic we will go on a nice run to close out the season and avoid the play in. I’m projecting a record around 48-34 to finish with. I think we show out against some really good teams to close out the season. And then hopefully that gives us the confidence to go on a special run in the playoffs. I still believe in this team. I get the criticisms and the doubts everyone has. They are more than warranted. I just believe in this group still at the end of the day. I know how bad Book and KD want to win and I think they figure things out sooner than later.

OldAz: Let’s just say I am a little on the pessimistic side right now after the embarrassment in Milwaukee and the teams lack of energy and effort while other teams are turning it up. This does not have me bullish. I expect they will be around .500 over these final 7 games and will probably finish in the 8th spot.

I think they will still hold off the Lakers and Warriors so that they have to win 1 of 2 to get in, but unless they really turn it around it is hard to expect any more than that. Also, getting to 7 wins in this last 14 games is really dependent on winning at least 3 of the next 4 (including Philadelphia) before the opponents get tough again. If they don’t accomplish that, then we are probably looking at finishing behind at least one of the Lakers or Warriors who are playing better recently.

Brrrberry: I’m going with 48-34 as that’s the minimum they’ll need to avoid the play in and I’ve got no reason to believe they’ll exceed my expectations at this point. At least the roster is healthy. If they do end up in the play in I’ve got to think they’ve got the juice to prevail but they’ll be playing seasoned champions it looks like and that’s a terrible place to be. Assuming they actually make the playoffs, I’d prefer they drew Denver in the first round than OKC. I think we match up a tad better with Nugs than OKC. I actually feel bad for Ishbia which I find a bit bizarre.

Rod: I’m honestly not expecting the Suns to win more than 8 or 9 more games and finish either 47-35 or 48-34 at best... and it’s very possible they might not even do that well. While I still hope they can pull themselves together and at least get the 6th seed to avoid the play-in stage, that’s not looking likely at this point. As tough as the remaining schedule is, I wouldn’t be too terribly surprised if they even fall out of the top-10 at the end of the season, miss the play-in stage and wind up back in the lottery.

At this point I’m already hoping that some of the teams they will play at the very end of the season will be locked into their playoff seeds and will decide to rest their best players against Phoenix before the playoffs begin.

Q3 - In a year in which “hustle” hasn’t often seemed to be a Suns priority, who do you consider to be the frontrunners for this year’s Dan Majerle Hustle award?

GuarGuar: This is pretty funny because I feel like every year there’s a clear cut guy for this award whenever I’m asked this question. This year’s team has pretty much been the complete opposite of hustle so it’s hard to choose! It should go to Okogie I guess but he really has not played enough to warrant the award in my opinion. But he’s really the only true hustle guy we have on this roster. Nurkic could be a candidate given his insane rebounding stretches the past few months. Grayson could be a sleeper candidate too.

OldAz: Okogie is usually my first thought but his recent injuries probably have me looking elsewhere. Both Grayson Allen and Nurkic would be good candidates as they have both provided more than we expected at the beginning of the season and have been reliably available. Of those 2 I think Grayson is more worthy of the “hustle” moniker and is certainly of the Dan Majerle mold.

Brrrberry: This has gotta go to Grayson Allen. He’s been available all year and consistently busting his ass guarding 1-3. Okogie is the consummate hustle guy but hasn’t played enough in my opinion and Eubanks should’ve been the next guy up in my mind but I’ve got Allen over him quite easily.

Rod: Josh Okogie’s name comes to mind first but he’s lost minutes due to a combination of injuries and a lack of impact offensively. Royce O’Neale has kind of taken his place and played hard but also hasn’t been with the team very long so he’s not my frontrunner for the award. A case can also be made for Nurk. He’s not flashing all around the court as many past winners have but he works his ass off in the paint and has been gobbling up lots of rebounds this season. All fairly good choices but I’m going with Grayson Allen though.

GA is not only having a career year with new highs in many statistical categories, he works hard out on the court every night. He’s not a great defender but not a bad one either and the effort on D always seems to be there. He’s not seemed to back down from any challenge so far and if I had a vote, he’d get mine.

Last Week’s poll results

Last week’s question was, “Of the top 4 teams in the West, which would you prefer as the Suns’ 1st round playoff opponent?”

09% - OKC

05% - Denver

66% - Minnesota

04% - LA Clippers

16% - It doesn’t matter to me.

A total of 195 votes were cast.

Suns Trivia

Way back on March 24, 2017, Devin Booker scored a career high 70 points in a 130-120 loss to the Boston Celtics. Who was the high scorer for the Celtics in that game? None other than Book’s newest teammate, Isaiah Thomas, who scored 34 points on that night.

