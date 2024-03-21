Devin Booker restores control back in Phoenix in victory over the 76ers

We can point the finger at Frank Vogel when a struggling Phoenix Suns team is limping to the finish line, but all that blame still lies in the laps of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant in how this team will ultimately finish the 2023-34 season.

A team that is currently ninth in the league in offensive rating (117.1) shouldn’t have much attention drawn to that side of the ball when the defense is as bad as it has been. It is the control of the offense that needs to come together. With another 23 turnovers on Wednesday, you would think things are not getting any better, but it starts with one game and one player at a time.

After Wednesday night’s victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, adjustments started to appear within the offense that determined the outcome of the game. Not only the effort, but it was the sheer dominance in one star. Booker, with true confidence as the leader on the floor, controlled the second quarter, helping end the game early, and sending the Suns in the right direction with some dignity.

If there is any chance of this team making a push this postseason, Booker will need to be the number one. Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant must choose their spots and be ready.

Pressure rises to the top of the key when Beal takes point for the Phoenix Suns. Swarmed by defenders, Beal struggles with the doubles to gain any steam to the rim. A constant fear from the opposing team is to let Beal around the rim. A place where he should thrive, but has been limited in exploring.

Entering this season, Beal finished at the rim at around a 67% clip which is insanely good for a guard. That is why the downhill attack in getting to the rim needs to start rolling. This season he is only finishing 49.7% of his shots at the rim. But the drive is there in his play to keep the focus and continue to attack.

In Sunday’s loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, Beal, along with Grayson Allen, were the only two players who looked like they cared about playing. The adjustment between the Big Three might have more feelings involved than we thought. Getting along on the court has been an adjustment, and when it comes down to the last 14 games of the season (including the 76ers game) the stars want to shine, but when and where will they choose to?

The change of pace by Beal is important. With the wear and tear, he can throw at a defense and can help finish games off, but the fact that he has to step up when called upon will take some more time. He is in fact, the perfect player for this.

The will to wait until the next possession, or possibly the next quarter to get their hands on the ball in a consistent fashion will make or break this team.

The stars must sacrifice to stand in the corner at times, but also continue to move off the ball. For instance, in Wednesday’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, Bol Bol started the second quarter with energy to escape the 76ers, but Booker finished it off. He was the main focus, and controlled offense, while Beal and Durant had to help in other ways. Rising above the rest and taking control of the game, Booker did just that to give the Suns a 13-point lead heading into the half.

The story of the W — Point Book to All3n.



6 of Grayson’s 9 3s came off Booker assists.



Grayson Allen is the greatest shooter the Suns have ever had, and Book is making sure to make the most of that.

With five assists and six points, Booker maintained a large lead for the majority of the second quarter. It might be hard to watch a player with the caliber of Beal or Durant stand and watch at times, but it is a much more beautiful game of basketball. The Suns scored 39 points in the second quarter. A quarter where they can usually catch fire.

Currently the Suns are averaging 30.1 points in the second this year (sixth in the league).

When Booker has that kind of control on the game, the box score doesn’t mean too much, because you know the points will be spread through the rotation.

With Beal finishing the game with three points, the same rules that I apply for Bol Bol, are the same with Beal. Don’t negate minutes or use due to the inconsistency of results. Beal is getting there. With great play against the Bucks, Beal will step up more times than not.

With this bucket, Kevin Durant passed Shaquille O'Neal for 8th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list

With the shot to pass Shaq, Durant was used in the flow of the offense, and getting great-looking shots at the rim. Fishing the game with 14 of his 22 points scored in the second half, Durant went away from drawing contact and more catch-and-shoots.

After Wednesday, with 13 more games left in the season. The order of Booker and Beal as 1-A and 1-B is the best thing for this offense to gain any sort of consistency. Things will change from game to game, but this is a start.