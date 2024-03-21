Suns vs 76ers Takeaways: Durant passes Shaq for 8th in scoring, Suns “get right” in front end of home back-to-back

After an underwhelming performance on the defensive end of the floor that left a ton more to be desired in their matchup with Milwaukee on Sunday, Phoenix would bounce back in a “get right” fashion, and do so with the defense as the driving force, against an undermanned Philadelphia team. The Phoenix Suns beat the Philadelphia 76ers at home on Wednesday evening, 115-102. Had it not been for a typical fourth quarter, that score would’ve been muich more.

Here’s a few of my quick-hitting takeaways.

1.) Appreciating Kevin Durant

Having lost an entire season, as well as significant portions of two others, Durant is a few thousand points behind where he would have been. Nonetheless, he was still able to surpass Shaquille O’Neal for 8th place all-time in scoring.

One of the most prolific, and maybe the most efficient, his scoring barrages of greatness have been sustained for so long that many have grown numb to the level of excellence he exudes on a nightly basis.

For him to be this high in the ranks, while missing a handful of games the last few seasons, and still doing so by a significant amount of games less than a handful of the guys ahead of him, speaks to his greatness.

He is truly one of none in scoring, with a stature and uniqueness in skill that is an anomaly in the history of the sport.

Don't take this greatness for granted



Would've been done a whole lot sooner if not for injury a few of the past years



So much all-time greatness still performing at elite levels, in multiple aspects of the game pic.twitter.com/12ehrqKude — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 21, 2024

He’d finish this on with 22 points on 61.1 true shooting — including 8-for-12 from two.

Congratulations to Kevin. Plenty more to come.

2.) Point of Attack Brad, Hedging Nurkić, Team Defense

An adjustment made in process during the matchup with Milwaukee — one that saw them put out some of the Lillard fire and ultimately finish +11 — was having Beal take on the task at the inception of possessions.

In the film session hyper-linked above, there were ample blows by that left the Suns in rotation early in the shot clock, leaving them to play in rotation and rendering shooters open for attempt — with Beal as a culprit in some of those scenarios too.

Beal would be tasked more with the Lillard assignment in the second half, and, in addition to better execution of the scheme, the Suns would also see some of Beal’s defensive value shine through.

There was surely a carryover in this one. Allen is typically at the point of attack for the Suns starting lineup. It was Beal in this one, with the Maxey matchup — and he was held to 6 points 3-for-13 from the field, including 0-for-4 from deep.

Now, it wasn’t Beal picking up Maxey full court or defending without help from his teammates, but his activity and containment in screen navigation set a tone for possessions, enabling others to do their job better by way of keeping the shell intact at the inception of possessions.

Philadelphia goes into their version of Flex, out of Chin with Maxey screening for Lowry, to then play off the down screen.

After it comes back to Maxey off the boomerang, notice Allen’s decision-making en route to Maxey, navigating the down screen. He deliberately shoots the gap not for the steal, but rather to keep their shell intact.

They were often dictating with Maxey in being directional at the point of attack, while also keeping him from the middle of the floor. Nurkić is already in position for that at the level of the screen in a lateral hedge, and Allen’s decision to duck under forces Maxey away from the middle — Allen steering the wheel in action defensively — look who’s at the level early and ready to flatten action.

Nurkić is able to do just that, job well done by those two. Beal’s a beat late, but that’s a solid possession from the Suns.

Beal did, however, compile a handful of his own chaos-inducing defensive activity sequences, like here.

What a block here from Bradley Beal, beating this one to the glass from Tyrese Maxey



A final stamp on a very impress Q3;49' Beal, defensively pic.twitter.com/vSZGV8OlY9 — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 21, 2024

Phoenix compiled numerous possessions, particularly mid-second quarter, and late third, to create scoreboard separation.

Now the challenge for them is in sustaining across multiple games.

They had a defensive rating of just 103.0 in this one, and 88.6 in the halfcourt — both excellent.

3.) 19-3 When at 30+ Assists

The Suns are nearly unbeatable in games where they blend their ball movement and player movement, while also sequencing the multiple contexts of offense that they flourish in, with intention.

Movement

We saw a handful of that on display in this one. Philadelphia was helping off of anyone not named Booker or Durant, and the Suns were persistent in making them pay by trusting the pass — on volume.

Additionally, they sniffed out a wrinkle in the Sixers defensive process that they could exploit, in their lowman play.

Notice how Booker times up his pass and when he decides to dish it in accordance to where the help is.

Booker in driving as well as movement. Notice the help off of Allen, to aid the defense of Booker's drive — opponents simply can’t be right when they play this way.

Notice Booker’s patience and how he manipulates the help by way of composite — letting the dust settle and their rotations stagnate — before getting to the corner kick.

A well-sequenced game saw them do damage with the pass, and is a performance they can surely repeat.

Grayson Allen knocked down 9 (more) three’s in this one and again, his play is a barometer for the level of play the Suns are operating at.

The Phoenix Suns have improved to 19-3 when at 30+ assists



Tonight they had 34, & again a natural by-product of when they play to their strengths — Grayson Allen's open & knocked down 9 from deep again, for the 3rd time



Defenses simply can't be right when they play this way https://t.co/q3emLGdT1C — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 21, 2024

When they do so at a high level, Allen is highly effective.

Up next: Phoenix hosts Atlanta on the second night of a home back-to-back, before hitting the road for five exclusively against the Western Conference.