 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: The Suns (40-28) vs. the Hawks (30-38)

It’s the second night of a back-to-back for the Suns.

By John Voita
/ new
Phoenix Suns v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Here we go!

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun