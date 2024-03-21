Game Recap: Suns' three-point shooting and explosive bench play too much for Hawks in 128-115 win

The Phoenix Suns hosted the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, a team the Suns had lost four consecutive games to going back to 2021. The streak ended as the Suns won 128-115. It is their second consecutive win, and with the Sacramento Kings losing to the Washington Wizards tonight, it moves the Suns into a tie with the Mavs in the standing. The Mavs won the season series, however.

Phoenix was led by Devin Booker’s 30 points, which he scored in just 32 minutes due to foul trouble. The Suns were 22-of-41 from deep (53.7%). Phoenix had 6 players in double figures and led by 21 points from Eric Gordon, the Suns’ bench outscored that of the Hawks 47-26.

Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 10 assists in the game but it took him 26 shots to get there.

Phoenix is now 41-29 on the season and in the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Game Flow

First Half

The Suns opened the game like many before them. With four quick turnovers. Atlanta capitalized with 6 points off those TO’s. They allowed 3 offensive rebounds and 8 second chance points. The depleted Hawks took advantage of sloppy Suns’ play at every turn.

Nearly all of Atlanta's baskets are off Suns mistakes, whether it's a turnover or botched rotation. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) March 22, 2024

Halfway through the first, the Suns found themselves down 25-11. The boobirds were out in force at the Footprint Center.

Devin Booker responded with back-to-back threes and soon an 11-2 run began. The defensive issues continued for Phoenix, but the fact that they could control the ball allowed them to chip into the early deficit. Boker scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 3-of-3 from deep.

But the Suns' defense allowed the Hawks to shoot 60% from the field. Dejounte Murray went for 16 points in the quarter, adding 3 assists. Even without Trae Young, Phoenix allowed 37 points to Atlanta in the first. After one, the Suns trailed 37-30.

Suns allow 37 points in the first quarter to Atlanta without Trae Young.



Booker with a strong scoring quarter, with 13 points, but tons of defensive mistakes for Phoenix all over the floor. — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) March 22, 2024

Kevin Durant, who went 0-of-0 in the first opened the second quarter, pocketed a three-pointer as a part of a 7-0 Phoenix run that tied the game. Eric Gordon appeared much more aggressive as he was not settling for three-pointers. He was penetrating and getting to the cylinder. His 2-of-2 shooting in the quarter, and 4-of-6 shooting in the half, equated to 9 much-needed bench points.

The Suns' defense was much more engaged in the second as Phoenix rotated effectively and threw double teams at Dejoiunte Murray to break his rhythm. The Suns held him to 2 points on 1-of-6 shooting. He turned the ball over three times as well.

Royce O’Neal began feeling it, scoring 8 quick points including two three-pointers.

Real Deal Royce O'Neale — John Voita (@DarthVoita) March 22, 2024

Despite his hot shooting, Frank Vogel chose to sit him. This concerns me. Vogel doesn’t like to ride hot hands. Expect a piece tomorrow on this very subject. Royce soon returned, and you’ll never guess what he did. He hit another three-ball.

The Suns outscored the Hawks 35-23 in the quarter, outshooting them 55.6% to 31.8% in the quarter. The Suns went 5-of-9 from deep in the second, and Kevin Durant scored 11 in the period.

At the half, Suns 65, Hawks 60.

Second Half

The game got physical in the third and the officials began using the whistle that we haven’t seen much of since the All-Star Break.

Jusuf Nurkic was hit in the face early in the third by Clint Capela. The play was determined to be a loose ball foul with no flagrant. As a result, however, Nurk went back to the Suns locker room.

Looks like Capela smacks Nurk in the face here pic.twitter.com/gKgcjPX2o3 — Cage (@ridiculouscage) March 22, 2024

The Suns had the Hawks in foul trouble with 7:22, earning the bonus with the game tied 72-72. Phoenix would go 5-6 from the line from that point on in the quarter.

Booker was in foul trouble himself, and with four fouls he was called for his fifth with 5:36 left in the third. He had 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting but would have to sit on the bench as a result. Frank Vogel challenged the play but Tony Brothers determined it was unsuccessful.

I sit down and turn the game on and Tony Brothers immediately makes an absolutely horrific call.



Standard. — PositiveVibesOnly (@SoSaysJ) March 22, 2024

The Hawks took the lead on the next possession.

Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen stepped up with Book on the bench, hitting a pair of three-pointers that allowed the Suns to gain some momentum, but Kevin Durant’s fifth turnover of the night permitted a fast-break dunk by Atlanta. Gordon responded, and with a dunk by Drew Eubanks, the Suns had their largest lead of 9 points.

The Hawks answered, however, closing the quarter on a 9-2 run. The Hawks had 33 points to the Suns’ 31 in the third. Despite shooting 60% from the field, eight second-chance points hurt Phoenix as they allowed the Hawks to take 10 more shots.

EG and GA ended up combining for 16 points in the third. After three, Suns up 3, 96-93.

Best games from Eric Gordon and Drew Eubanks in a while. Suns up 94-85 as EG is up to 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 22, 2024

Jusuf Nurkic returned to start the fourth quarter, but two more quick three-pointers for Eric Gordon got the crowd going. The Suns started 5-of-5 from deep to build their lead to 14 points. The exclamation point was a corner three by the gamechanger, Bol Bol.

Who is your favorite Sun and why is it Bol Bol? — Suns JAM Session Podcast (@SunsJAM) March 22, 2024

Kevin Durant was called for a flagrant foul as he landed in Dejounte Murray’s landing space. While it didn’t appear that Durant did — that Murray moved forward on the play — Tony Brothers gave the Hawks three shots and possession. The Hawks cut the lead to 7 points as a result.

We entered clutch time minutes as the Hawks closed it within five points with under five minutes to go in the game.

Dejounte Murray threw a flying forearm into the face of Bradley Beal’s face with 3:26 left. You may recall that Beal wore a mask for numerous weeks after colliding with the Pacers’ Miles Turner and breaking his nose in January. He was down for a couple of moments while the officials reviewed the play.

Flagrant one on Murray. Two FTs and possession, Murray and Beal hug it out. #Suns https://t.co/gkvCqxfjIT — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 22, 2024

The play was ruled a flagrant one. His made free throws pushed the lead to 9.

Phoenix would not allow the Hawks to gain any more momentum for the rest of the game. A trio of Devin Booker three-pointers sealed the deal for the Suns. Phoenix outscored the Hawks 32-22 in the fourth, winning 128-115.

Up Next

It’s back on the road for the Suns as they head to the Lone Star State for a pair of games against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Giddy up!