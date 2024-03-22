Three things the Suns need to focus on down the final stretch of the season

The Phoenix Suns have just 12 games left in the season. That isn’t much time to institute any new schemes or ideologies. At this point of the year, you kind of are who you are. For the Suns, that is a team with amazing offensive talent with deficiencies holding on to the ball and guarding the perimeter. As the postseason looms, Phoenix still does have the opportunity to focus on things to make the team better; to focus on ways that they can fine-tune their machine.

It starts with recognition. Where have they failed this season? Outside of health, what can have the largest impact on the most important statistic of all: winning?

Productive Ball Movement

When the Suns move the ball around, they can become very dangerous. In the same breath, they can become a danger to themselves.

On the plus side of things, no team has more secondary assists in the league than the Phoenix Suns, who average 4.8 a game. When they swing the ball around, it typically finds the hands of someone with elite shooting ability. Grayson Allen is having a career year shooting-wise, and it is in large part due to how open he has been. 4.7 of his 5.9 attempts are classified as “wide open”.

When the Suns effectively pass the rock, they win ball games. The team is 19-3 in the 22 games in which they’ve had 30 or more assists.

suns moving the ball efficiently using dribble penetration to collapse the 6ers defense and find the open man. this is where the suns are at their best, when the offense isn’t stagnant — Jordan Go-Kart⚜️ (@J_Kartch) March 21, 2024

It’s a delicate line, however. Passing can lead to turnovers, and that has been a challenge for Phoenix. They’re 27th in the league allowing 18.5 points off of turnovers. And they commit the 6th most at 14.9 per game. That means that 5.4% of their passes result in a turnover. That is 4th worst in the NBA.

5.45% of Suns’ passes result in a turnover. That is 4th worst in the NBA. — John Voita (@DarthVoita) March 21, 2024

Big Three in the Clutch

Once upon a time, the Phoenix Suns were unstoppable in the clutch. With five minutes left in the game and the score within five points of the opposition, the team had an identity. With Chris Paul cerebrally running the show, you had confidence that the team would make the right plays, execute efficiently, and close out the game with a win. The team had confidence as well.

That has changed and this is where not having a point guard has been felt the most.

This is why the Suns need a traditional point guard, this is after Bol scored 10 points and he is the hot hand, guard should be looking for him, watch how open he is on this pick n roll, and remember he is 7’2, ball should be over the top at the rim but Book dribbles and goes ISO pic.twitter.com/gPQWBBYeO3 — KazualSportz Radio (@KazualSportzRN) March 15, 2024

The 2023-24 Suns are 19-21 in the clutch, which is 19th best in the league. Overall they are a -13 in the +/- when the minutes matter the most. It isn’t due to turnovers, rather it is due to poor shooting. The team is 24th in the league in field goal percentage (41.4%) and 17th in three-point shooting (31.5%). They are 24th in offensive rating (105.1), 14th in defensive rating (111.6), and 17th in net rating (-6.4).

The Suns’ Big Three combines for 40.8% shooting from the field and 26.8% from deep. Booker is 2-of-15 from beyond the arc.

The ball stops, the isolations begin, and when the first option is taken away with the shot clock running down, poor shot selection occurs. Durant has the most usage on the team in the clutch at 32.9% and this shouldn’t be the case. Beal and Booker’s ability to penetrate – especially Beal – can collapse defenses, which creates optimal mismatches.

Durant should receive the ball in the clutch off of a kickout pass, not be a clear-out type of isolation player. He doesn’t attempt to drive to score or drive and kick. He’ll settle for taking the 16-foot jumper, which is generally highly contested. The result? And one-and-done poor possession. 63.2% of KD’s clutch points are unassisted. Not good.

Can We Get Some Consistent Defense?

We’ve harped on it for nearly a week here at Bright Side, but it bears repeating. If the Suns want to go anywhere, it needs to start on the defensive end of the floor. Especially on the perimeter. The modern NBA has a generation of players who grew up shooting from range, and in theory, learning to defend it as well. It appears that members of the Suns’ missed the latter of that part of their youth.

Opposing teams take a three-pointer 40.2% of the time, which is the 12th most in the league. It occurs most frequently in the second quarter, where the 41.1% of three-point shots taken is 8th most in the NBA. Why is that? It’s bench time, that’s why.

We’ve seen a recent spark and we hope it is sustainable. The Suns mustn’t allow opposing teams to get comfortable behind the arc. Too many of the top teams are deadly from deep, and when the playoff rolls around, you can’t let them have their way out there.

"I challenge you guys to play more together, to connect."



☄️ KD moving up in the @NBA all-time scoring list

☄️ Grayson Allen with another three-point barrage

☄️ Team defense



Views from the locker room after last night's win pic.twitter.com/XcEBuOzsrT — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 21, 2024

A dozen games left. The competition ahead is a chance for iron to sharpen iron. They need to step up to the plate and correct their shortcomings. Is it doable? I believe so. This roster is properly constructed, it just (for some reason) hasn’t worked out. You have three superstars, a career year from a three-point shooter, and a beast on the inside. The bench is built with confident shooters. Everything says this team should succeed. Except reality.

***note that all statistics are prior to last night’s game against the Hawks***