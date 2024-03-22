Just checking in: What’s up with Kevin Durant?

It doesn’t take much for me to be worried about the legend that is Kevin Durant. In the Phoenix Suns’ Thursday night's victory over the Atlanta Hawks, I was closely watching him from afar, like a hawk. But not in a creepy way, just observational. Seeing how teammates interact can tell a story of how connected they are.

The frustration that Durant showed on the floor was slowly leaking to the bleachers Thursday night, where fans and media could see his disconnect with the team. From team huddles during timeouts to the on-court displeasures, it makes for an uneasy sight.

It can be as simple as frustration with his play, but the turnovers that lead to on-court fits (mostly gestured toward teammate Drew Eubanks) seem to be lurking back. What was once in the past seems to be straining its ugly head back to the present day.

Why does KD sit at the end of the bench away from his team with his head hung during timeouts? pic.twitter.com/7srRl2XoM2 — John Voita (@DarthVoita) March 22, 2024

The last thing this team needs is for Durant to be stuck in his own head. So let's figure this out ourselves and maybe if we are lucky enough, he can retweet this with a middle finger, showing that everything is okay.

Limited Free-Throw Attempts

Hanging on to the past when the thread of a jersey called fouls, Kevin Durant won’t give the officials room to breathe after every possession that ends with the ball leaving his fingers. The amount of contact drawn by Durant game to game undoubtedly should chalk up to at least 10 free-throw shots a game. During the last four games before the Hawks game, Durant has only shot 1.5 FTs a game, averaging 6.2 this season.

The league has changed and there is definitely a drop in free-throw attempts since the All-Star Break. It appears that KD has become a casualty of the more physical play in the league. Adjusting to that, along with trying to find himself in this Suns offense is a lot to deal with, and will take some time.

Limited Shot Attempts

In the last four games, prior to Thursday's game against the Hawks, Durant was averaging 16.4 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, while shooting 45% from the field. In the five games before that, Durant shot 54% from the field averaging 33 points per game.

Without the help from his surroundings, this season would be going south. Not only when Durant is in a slump, but also Bradley Beal’s injuries and Devin Booker struggling this season with health and production at times as well.

Grayson Allen hit nine threes Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers and Royce O’Neale combined with Eric Gordon Thursday night banked home eight threes against the Atlanta Hawks. Both these men have been saviors in helping the Suns remain afloat in the playoff race. Without them (mostly Allen) this season might have already been over with 12 games left to go this season.

What is going on in Durant's head? One likely answer is that Durant must know that his shot attempts will be dwindling, giving opportunity to his teammates, to keep this offense in a good flow. Averaging 19.3 attempts per game this season, Durant's attempts have dropped to 15.5 in the last four games before the Hawks game.

Body Language

The frustration might be seeping in due to his struggles down the stretch during the completion of this season. Something that he is trying to fight through. To each his own. Taking laps around the bench and avoiding eye contact might be the only way to deal with it.

I am all about body language and how the team energy is feeding off of each other on the bench during timeouts. Are they grouped in on the conversation, and do they bump fists on the way out, agreeing with the adjourned meeting?

Thursday night it didn’t look like Durant was up for any of it.

Then it slipped my mind. This is a second to a back-to-back after playing the 76ers the night before, so maybe that is it? Or maybe I need meds to help me stop thinking so deeply about how a player in the NBA thinks and feels. Both might be true, but the Suns don’t have the time to complain, and only have time to get this team on track heading into the playoffs.

If it is just spurts of the game, where Durant is taking time away from the team, then that hurts as well.

Towards the end of the game, Durant slowly lurked back around the team and seemed ok. This was around the time of the game when the Suns locked up the game with a nine-point lead to finish off the Hawks.

So what is it? His play, no foul calls, team success, or me?