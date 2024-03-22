What we learned from the Suns’ back-to-back wins

The Phoenix Suns played two games in two nights at the Footprint Center and secured two massive wins in the stretch run. While there were some frustrating moments, they ultimately took care of business and got in the win column twice.

Only 12 games are remaining in the 2023-24 NBA regular season. Twelve! The race in the Western Conference is heating up and every game is vital.

Let’s dive into some key takeaways from this back-to-back in the Valley.

Two Things I Liked

#1) THREENIX SUNS

Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale’s hot shooting.

Grayson Allen shot 12/22 (54.5%) from three in these contests, with Royce O’Neale connecting on 7-of-10 (70.0%) threes. The duo hit some crucial shots that swung the moment in key moments in each game. Allen connected on nine attempts from deep during the win against the aggressive 76ers.

Even Devin Booker got involved in the long-distance shooting department (against Atlanta) hitting six of his eight attempts from beyond the arc. Hopefully, he can carry that momentum into the next few games.

Devin Booker (30 PTS, 6-8 3PM) makes it rain in the desert as the @Suns beat the Hawks at home ️ ️ pic.twitter.com/ae5n0fmnnw — NBA (@NBA) March 22, 2024

#2) CLEANING THE GLASS

They won the WHAT?!

You read that correctly. The Phoenix Suns won the battle on the boards in both matchups against the 76ers and Hawks. They outrebounded Philadelphia 55-40 on Wednesday night and then edged out Atlanta 38-36. Going plus 17 in two games on the boards is certainly a step in the right direction, regardless of the absence of Joel Embiid in the first one.

We’ll just pretend that wasn’t a factor for now and highlight the moral victory.

Two Things I Did Not Like

#1) Incomplete 48 minutes of basketball

They just can’t put together a complete game, can they?

The lack of effort in extended stretches continues to be concerning for this team. Philadelphia was minus Joel Embiid and Atlanta was down Trae Young, so there may not have been as much “juice” in the locker room pregame for these games, but that is no excuse.

The defensive effort is where it always starts. They’ll get comfortable with a lead, take a few plays off on that end, and then it snowballs. Bad habits carry over into the playoffs, and it needs to end.

#2) Turnovers Galore

When will it end?

Once again the kryptonite of the Phoenix Suns starts with the turnovers. The careless, unforced turnovers remain maddening. They coughed it up 23 times against Philadelphia and 17 times versus Atlanta. The Hawks only turned it over 8 times while Philly sat at 9, providing quite the gap between themselves and Phoenix.

The Suns lost the turnover battle in these (two) games by 23 overall, which is unacceptable. They had 40 turnovers in two games.

"You want to attack, but don't force."



Frank Vogel on handing pressure defenses as #76ers got back in the game doing that in #Suns win Wednesday over Philadelphia.



"You don't want to get sped up into bad possessions." pic.twitter.com/R25F09IjGg — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 22, 2024

Looking Ahead

Up next on the schedule? An odd back-to-back in San Antonio against the Spurs, with both games on the road. Their first pair of games came consecutively in Phoenix, where the Suns got humiliated by San Antonio dropping two games they should’ve won.

It’s time for revenge. There isn’t much time left for this team to click and hopefully peak heading into the playoffs. Now is the time. Stay healthy, form chemistry, and get revenge in the process.