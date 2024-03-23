Game Preview: Suns head to San Antonio to avenge a pair of early season losses to the Spurs

Who: Phoenix Suns (41-29) @ San Antonio Spurs (15-55)

When: 5:00pm AZ Time

Where: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

Watch: Arizona’s Family 3TV / Arizona’s Family Sports

Listen: KMVP 98.7

Every game counts.

When you go back in time to the fourth and fifth games of the 2023-24 season, the 2-1 Suns hosted the Spurs for back-to-back games. Entering the game, knowing that San Antonio had the rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama playing in the first games of his career with a team around him that appeared to be in reconstruction mode, you figured it would be two easy wins for Phoenix.

But a no-call at the end of a spooky Halloween night battle and an 11-point loss two nights later and the Suns gave the Spurs their second and third wins of the season. Four months later, the team has won 11 games since.

Wemby looked great in his game against the Suns on November 2, and it served as his coming-out party. 15-of-26 from the field and 3-of-6 from three led to 38 points, and he added 10 rebounds and a pair of blocks as well.

The Spurs are playing for next season at this point, although the competitiveness Wemby possesses will always have them in a game.

The Suns, however, are in the thick of the postseason standings muck in the middle of the Western Conference standings. You can’t help but look back at the season and clinch your fists when you think of the losses against the Spurs. Those wins would come in real handy right about now.

It is what it is, and what it is is frustrating. Focus on the present, not the past, and you won’t drive yourself crazy with “what-if-itis”.

Probable Starters

Injury Report

Suns:

Jusuf Nurkic — PROBABLE (Orbital Contusion)

Josh Okogie — QUESTIONABLE (Lower Abdominal Strain)

Damion Lee — OUT (Right Meniscus Surgery)

Spurs:

Charles Bassey — OUT (Knee)



Uniform Matchup

What to Watch For

You know what your eyes will be glued to. Victor Wembanyama.

A player who entered the NBA with the most hype since LeBron James has delivered in his rookie season. His build is unique, his footwork is special, and his length is legendary. Yes, in such a short time in the NBA, Wemby has made quite the impact, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

In 62 games this season, Wemby has 38 double-doubles. He’s averaging 20.9 points and 10.5 rebounds in his inaugural campaign. Oh. And 3.5 blocks, which leads the NBA. He has a case for Defensive Player of the Year, and his odds are currently +400 on DraftKings, with fellow Frenchman Rudy Gobert leading the way at -600.

How will the presence of Wemby affect the Suns’ willingness to drive and attack the cylinder? Phoenix averages 45.1 drives per game and in their two losses to San Antonio this season they drove the ball 47 times. Will this change with the honed skills of Victor Wembanyama?

Key to a Suns Win

The talent around Wemby is sub-par at this point in his career. The Suns, who face insanely tough competition after their pair of games against the Spurs, need to play focused and cohesive basketball. These cannot be trap games for them. Not at this point of the season.

The Suns need to gameplan on stopping Wemby, especially on the offensive end of the ball. If he gets going, as we witnessed on November 2, the team will follow. The Suns cannot afford to go down 27 points to them again.

Kevin Durant off-ball, who most likely will draw the Wemby defensive assignment, will be key. His gravity can pull the 7’4” extraterrestrial away from the paint. We’ll see less KD isolation ball — he’s not getting around Wemby of the dribble — and fewer shots from Durant. This is okay. It will allow Booker and Beal to penetrate, and if that Wemby help defense comes, KD can knock down open 17-footers all night.

Prediction

The Suns are starting to hit a rhythm, albeit against injured and/or lesser teams. That’s fine. Wins are wins. It continues tonight as the Suns unlock their first win against San Antonio this season.

Suns 129, Spurs 116