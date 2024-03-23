Why these next two games against the Spurs are “must wins” for the Suns

The Phoenix Suns won both ends of their back-to-back, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday and Thursday. Surprisingly, the league’s worst fourth-quarter team also won a fourth quarter by ten points! The 2011 Bobcats, Washington Generals, 2024 Wizards, it doesn’t matter; it seems like the Valley can never find a way to outscore their opponent in the final frame, let alone by double digits.

Sitting at 41-29 and tied with the Dallas Mavericks for sixth place in the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns are about to play two crucial games against the San Antonio Spurs. While the Spurs devastatingly beat the Suns twice early in the year, they remain one of the worst teams in the NBA. They are last in the Western Conference and have the third-worst record in the association.

The Valley’s next two games are the last time the Suns will play a team with a record under .500. They need to capitalize. It’s the same thing for playoff games. A win is a win; that needs to be the case in Texas for the opponent tomorrow and Monday.

After facing the Spurs twice, the Suns will face the Pelicans, Timberwolves, and Clippers twice and have one-offs against the Thunder, Nuggets, Cavs, and Kings to end their season. 60% of the games are on the road as well.

The Kings and Suns are neck and neck in the standings, and the winner will have a significant advantage toward avoiding the play-in. Outside of that game, these next two are the most important because they are the last “free” wins the Valley will have for the rest of the year. With the gauntlet ahead of Phoenix for the rest of the season, a few losses are likely in their final ten games.

Great teams don’t lose the easy ones late in the season. It’s one thing to lose to the Milwaukee Bucks when they make an NBA Record 18 threes in a half that has an all-star starter, and it’s another thing to lose to a team that doesn’t even have 18 wins. Victor Wembanyama may be a phenom, but that hasn’t translated to victories this season for San Antonio.

It’s harder to do the big things when you can’t do the little things well. Preheating the oven before you bake the lasagna makes a world difference. Getting good wood to make a fire impacts how long it’ll stay lit.

The Suns frequently can’t properly execute the small details at a high level. That’s why they have had turnover problems and are allergic to playing consistent defense.

Phoenix can prepare for its difficult ten-game stretch to end the year by taking care of business in San Antonio for the next few days.