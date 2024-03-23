Open Thread: The Phoenix Suns (41-29) at the San Antonio Spurs (15-55)

You gotta win this one.
More From Bright Side Of The Sun
- Game Preview: Suns head to San Antonio to avenge a pair of early season losses to the Spurs
- Why these next two games against the Spurs are “must wins” for the Suns
- Just checking in: What’s up with Kevin Durant?
- What we learned from the Suns’ back-to-back wins
- Three things the Suns need to focus on down the final stretch of the season
- Game Recap: Suns' three-point shooting and explosive bench play too much for Hawks in 128-115 win
Loading comments...