Game Recap: Booker and Durant combine for 57 in 131-106 drubbing of the Spurs

The Phoenix Suns (42-29, sixth in the West) took a trip to the Wild, Wild West in San Antonio, Texas, and came out on top against Greg Popovich’s Spurs (15-56, 15th in the West), 131-106.

The Suns had 36 assists against just eight turnovers, tying their highest assist-to-turnover count for the season. On top of that, forward Kevin Durant and guard Devin Booker had maybe their best two-man game of the season by combining for 57 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds.

Bradley Beal, who has assisted teammates at least seven times in each of the last six games, had 12 assists to lead the Suns.

Here is a quick recap of Saturday’s game.

Game Flow

First Quarter

The Suns need each of these games against the San Antonio Spurs, ‘nuff said. Phoenix is trying its best to stay out of the 7-10 play-in spot. The Suns looked good in the first quarter by holding the Spurs to 17 points.

Phoenix introduced some new play calling that our Stephen Pridgeon-Gardner broke down on X.

New set from Phoenix to get this one going



All smalls in Horns & flows into more Chin action. This time, with Nurkić in the deep corner, gets a ram screen into PnR



Backside shake to move the tags — good process as the playbook expands pic.twitter.com/ceFJoK5jgV — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 24, 2024

The Spurs, who are led by a longtime nemesis of ours, Pop, tried their best to force Grayson Allen off the 3-point line. Grayson had two attacks to the rim and showed his balance as a scorer.

The Suns returned Josh Okogie, but he did not play in the first quarter. Devin Booker finished with 12 points.

Second-Third Quarter

The Suns effectively put this game to bed. We got to see the “Unicorn” matchup with Bol and Wemby. Shoutout Bol, who finished tied with Victor Wembanyama (13 points) and had one fewer rebound. Frank Vogel, not the parody account, said coach Fiz has an “affinity” for Bol, who he has worked with in practice.

Bol had a couple of plays that showed off his development and maturity.

I liked everything about this possession



From Eubanks-Beal empty corner action. To Beal dragging out the late-switch. Then Bol understanding spacing around the second Beal paint touch



Bol really has feel both for the array of soft touch shots, but also the spacing off drives pic.twitter.com/ZV8htwwdIo — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 24, 2024

Stephen told us how the Suns are playing with pace as well as HORNS sets that emphasize space. KD got open looks from three and Beal and Book were even setting screens for one another. This four-out, one-in set is a great play.

Beal screening again, & it's their process even with the smalls evolving in angle flips



All creates a short-roll opportunity & Beal processes it quickly after pulling Wemby in, to free Durant pic.twitter.com/zYJt8fqiaQ — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 24, 2024

The Suns had 39 and 38 points in the second and third quarters, respectively, and led by 32. On to the fourth…

Fourth Quarter

I really liked how the reserves came in spot minutes for coach Vogel. No, we didn’t get to see Isaiah Thomas, so go get your anger out on the parody account if you want. (Just kidding, @FrankVogelPHX).

The Suns looked impressive and did not have to play their superstars in the fourth. Phoenix needs to win as many games as possible to stay out of the play-in spot. ClutchPoints’ Trevor Booth interviewed Nurk, who said that the Suns feel like they are a threat anywhere they are seeded.

Next up, another “shootout” on the court Monday. While the tumbleweeds roll through our spiritual lives waiting for another Suns game, remember that the team did what it was supposed to, and KD didn’t get slapped across the face. That was all a dream, and the Suns lost that game, yes, but not tonight.

Up Next

Round 2 (or is it 4) against the Spurs on Monday! See you then!