Suns vs Spurs Takeaways: Phoenix stacks third win in a row in a business-like fashion

The Phoenix Suns dispatched the San Antonio Spurs with ease on Saturday night, winning 131-106. Garbage time for this one started at the beginning of the fourth quarter in this one, as deemed by Cleaning the Glass. A refreshing occurrence for Phoenix as they looked to find their stride down the home stretch of the regular season.

Here are a few of my quick-hitting takeaways from their matchup with San Antonio.

1.) Beal Initiating on Both Sides of the Ball

Coming into the season, Frank Vogel was blitzed with questions regarding “who’s the point guard?” Rather swiftly, he singled out Bradley Beal.

However, in the same breath, he also made sure to note that he’d have a system of “multiple initiators of offense.”

We’ve certainly seen the Suns blending the latter portion into their process, with Nurkić as well as Allen and O’Neale all compiling reps doing so throughout the rotation.

Beal, in particular, has seen a distinct uptick since returning from injury on March 2nd.

In said 12-game window, he’s averaging 6.6 assists per game, which is right on par with what his career-high is on a season-long basis.

This in particular is important, because, the methods in which Beal attacks, best align the Suns for how they best compromise opponents — with downhill play and movement.

Beal leads the dance for Phoenix on a nightly especially in this window, averaging 14.5 drives per game, which leads the Suns and is 17th in the league.

Having the many contexts of pressure he puts on defense at the helm, in addition to his abilities in playmaking off those scenarios, fits like a perfect puzzle piece to structuring the Suns process.

Great opposite baseline view of their Chin Flex action, & the improved cadence in tempo with the movement involved



Flows into Chicago as they play off of the down screen for Beal pic.twitter.com/w3nAJOPnhI — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 24, 2024

Take this rep for example. Notice the movement, the cadence at which he moves, and how it sets a tone for the possession.

Great perspective with the opposite baseline view. Phoenix flowing into their Flex misdirection set for him to then flow off a screen into a handoff (Chicago) all pins his man behind schedule.

Another layer to it now



Instead of Beal setting the screen off of Chin, he now receives a screen & they look to get into Chicago — a ton of movement especially with the cadence Beal moves at



Rejects the handoff & gets a paint touch backdoor. The wrinkles continue to flow https://t.co/XOoL2xXIhV pic.twitter.com/sG6LJ5JLob — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 24, 2024

With the rep above in mind, we now see them flow into the same action, but showcase a new wrinkle as they evolve the playbook some but also play off the defense to keep them guessing.

Again, Beal in constant movement and garnering attention in doing so means that Durant/Booker/Allen are now spaced:

More empty corner Beal-Nurkić



I still think that pairing in 2-man play will be most important — because it means Allen/Durant/Booker are now spaced off Beal's inevitable paint touch



Hat tip to Durant timing the scripted cut to collapse the help, Booker replaces the cut pic.twitter.com/vSQ3JzlTWp — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 24, 2024

His movement and constant generation of paint touches ultimately get the backside to react — aided also by, with the Suns in trips right spacing-wise, collapsing the help with the dive cut — that frees Booker for high shot quality on the replace.

He had 12 assists, a season-high, and has also been steering the wheel for Phoenix — most effectively — at the point of attack defensively for the last few weeks.

Structuring the general process for the Suns.

"He's reshaping his game for this team."



Frank Vogel on Bradley Beal, who posted 13 points, 12 assists to 1 turnover in Suns win Saturday at San Antonio.



"He's defending his butt off too. His ball containment is the best on our team right now. He's doing it on both ends." #Suns pic.twitter.com/1R4OtM4KmT — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 24, 2024

“Sacrifice” discourse crept its way into Suns Twitter the last few months, and though I don’t agree with most of what was being said there — this is the method I’ve spoken to, in allowing his natural ways of play to align with Booker and Durant.

Order is being established and at the perfect time, which the Suns assist numbers and the record associated with it when they hit that mark – mentioned in the last Takeaways – serving as a direct indicator.

2.) Don’t Undermine the Successes Because of the Opponent

San Antonio is a team on the opposite side of the spectrum in terms of where each team is this season. They’re a well-coached group, but a young one that is amidst a build-up, around a generational talent.

Phoenix had a ton of positives come away from this game, on both ends of the floor. The natural discourse because “they should do this to this team,” and while at face value this is true, that method of thinking leads to missing the point.

Phoenix has been asked for quite some time to put together a comprehensive win. Establish a more egalitarian feel to the offensive with so many talents that fit in the process. Defend for 48 minutes. Etc, etc.

To ask for the former, then undermine the latter is to ignore important steps in their process. Especially when the Suns have the schedule strength through the finish line after this 2-game slate with the Spurs, they’ve been very much in need of finding their rhythm — and have been working towards doing so since their 4-game road trip last week.

Obviously, take the volume of success with a grain of salt, but there’s plenty of value to them “getting right” and not playing the scoreboard or playing to their opponent’s level.

Can’t get to the preferred or deemed level to be at, without handling the business in the moment, and they're doing just that over the last few games.

Handling business in this manner is what teams that are truly looking to contend, do, especially at this juncture of the season.

3.) Booker Rounding into Shape

Since they regrouped after the 4-game road trip, Booker is averaging 26.7 points per game on 61.8/50.0/88.9 modern shooting splits.

The return of his three-point efficiency has been a welcomed entity, as he’s shooting 40.0% on 3.3 catch-and-shoot opportunities, while also shooting 60.0% on pull-ups, also on 3.3 attempts.

The blend of off-ball play, pick-and-roll prowess, and transition looks, has all lent itself to him being in a much more efficient space of late — the space Phoenix needs him to be in to operate at its optimized level.

Additionally, at 7.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds, he’s back to chipping in in multiple regards past just scoring and shooting.

The defense has perked up as well, with him containing to direct traffic from the backend as the lowman, doing so in communication but also in activity:

Extended pick up points for PHX, as they look to dictate more, especially early in games — fun to see from them



Notice Bookers preemptive rotation & communication as the lowman. Was a talking point for me earlier this season, & he's particularly been really good there lately pic.twitter.com/5d8OTktvlQ — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 24, 2024

If you’ve been following my work, you’ll know that while he hasn't been his best self defensively, he's certainly stepped up in communication as the lowman — a dynamic of defense I've highlighted (positively and in criticism) — since the Christmas day reps that plagued them against Dallas.

Booker has certainly been an anchor from the backside in the communication layer.

We see just that here. Communication with Gordon to tell him to pinch in as the lowman, taking away the baseline skip in playing two to cover for Gordon, the close and recover that then flows into him recognizing the advantage then covering for Allen’s recovery on the peel switch — this is good on good (on good).

Gauging where he is in detail going forward will be key as the Suns look to solidify themselves in the top 6 of the Western Conference before the season finale — presently holding on to the 6th slot.

Up next: Phoenix matches up with Spurs to conclude their 2-game, series-style slate on Monday, in game two of a four-game Western Conference road trip.