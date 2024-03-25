Suns Week 22 Stock Exchange: Real Deal Beal, plus net rating, and a Frank Vogel/Dave Roberts comparison

I’m feeling more optimistic this week. Funny how going 3-0 will change your mindset and your perspective. Sure, the Phoenix Suns did what they were supposed to do. Perhaps that is where the optimism comes from...because they did what they were supposed to do!

That hasn’t been the case this season for Phoenix. They have 7 losses this season to teams under .500. No team in the Western Conference playoff race has more. You never know what to expect from this team, what version will hit the hardwood, and what the end result will be. You uncomfortably settle in, ride the barrel, and get pitted. So pitted.

The result this week has you tenetively excited. The functionality of the offense combined with the effort on the defensive end? This is what the Suns can be! This is the vision we dreamed of in September! This is Sparta!

Here. Have a look at how they performed this week:

Week 22 Record: 3-0

Week 22 OFFRTG: 126.8 (3rd)

Week 22 DEFRTG: 109.5 (8th)

Week 22 NETRTG: +17.3 (3rd)

Now the question becomes is it sustainable? Was Week 22 a flash in the pan against depleted competition? Or have they turned the proverbial corner?

Stocks are looking up this week. If you bought low on Bradley Beal, you are happy with your returns. There is one area that concerns the market a bit. We’ll get to that shortly on your Suns Stock Exchange.

Real Deal Bradley Beal: Stock ↑

Leadership means something. We haven’t seen much of this season from the Suns. The team exudes talent. But talent without leadership is wasted talent.

For most of the season, Phoenix has lacked the intangible of leadership. You feel the loss of Chris Paul in that capacity, especially in clutch time moments. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are elite scorers, amazing shotmakers, and basketball junkies. Would you define them as best-in-class leaders though?

When the opposition puts a run on the Suns and head coach Frank Vogel takes a timeout, you see Kevin Durant sitting at the end of the bench. He’s focusing, and at 35 years old, he is saving his energy to execute in the brilliant way that he can. These actions, however, aren’t what you would define as “leadership”.

Why does KD sit at the end of the bench away from his team with his head hung during timeouts? pic.twitter.com/7srRl2XoM2 — John Voita (@DarthVoita) March 22, 2024

And that’s okay. That is who KD is. That is how he focuses himself to be the all-time great that he is. Again, it’s not the actions of a leader.

Leaders have to be sacrificial. They praise teammates when successes occur and take on blame when failures befall them. Leaders hold themselves and their teammates accountable. They walk the talk.

Bradley Beal is becoming that leader that Phoenix has desperately needed. The role he has fulfilled throughout his career is that of primary score, and due to his offensive skill set, there is no question as to why. He possesses a quickness that is hard to guard and keeps defenders on their heels.

That isn’t what Phoenix needs. They need somebody who can facilitate, someone who can hustle on the defensive side of the ball, and someone who can hold himself accountable on defensive rotations. In Week 22, Beal fulfilled that role.

Beal credits the experience he has gained as a father for his development as a leader.

Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) on how becoming a father has made him a better leader:



“Being a father is the best thing in the world. I feel like kids probably teach you more than you teach them.”#ComingInHot pic.twitter.com/YWqMWyaeNZ — PlayersTV (@ThePlayersTV) March 21, 2024

The Real Deal Bradley Beal showcased in Week 22 what he can be. The stats back it up. He posted a 124.5 offensive rating this week as well as a 106.1 defensive rating. That makes for a +18.4 net rating on the week.

His scoring took a dip; his 7.7 shot attempts were the fourth most on the team. He was previously averaging 14.6 attempts per night. His playmaking, however, drastically increased. His 9.3 assists on the week helped propel his team to a 3-0 record, setting up his teammates to execute in the space where they are most successful.

“Somebody has got to do it. I’ve kind of shifted my mindset the last couple of games. The offense will be there, but I’ve been worried about our defensive efforts.” -- Bradley Beal



Beal has a 106.1 defensive rating in the Suns’ last three games. Before that, it was 114.8. pic.twitter.com/hquuzZDylu — John Voita (@DarthVoita) March 24, 2024

A leader in actions and a leader in words, Bradley Beal could prove to be the x-factor the Suns have needed as the postseason nears.

Dominating Both Sides of the Ball: Stock ↑

Week after week here at the Suns Stock Exchange we analyze the numbers. We feed them into our make-believe computer and make assumptions based on the provided metrics. There is one thing that is clear after the Suns' performance in Week 22: It was the best overall performance we’ve seen thus far this year. At +17.3 on the net rating scale, Phoenix put together their best all-around basketball week of the season.

Peaking at the right time? Or trending in the correct direction? Or a product of the competition?

These are valid questions and the one clear thing is that the focus that Frank Vogel mentioned last week about defending the perimeter was taken seriously by his team. “Arriving on the catch,” Vogel said. “Be in the gaps, show a presence, but close out with urgency to arrive on the catch and contain.”

After allowing the opposition to shoot an unbelievable 37.1% of their three-pointers in Week 21, the Suns held opponents to 32.3% from deep in Week 22. That was 8th best in the league. They permitted just 44.6% in field goal shooting, which was 7th best in the league last week.

You’d hope that the team is beginning to peak. The fact is the competition they faced was the easiest they will face for the remainder of the season. The 76ers and Hawks were down All-Star players, and the Spurs are the Spurs. Still, the Suns took care of business on both ends of the floor which is hopefully transferable to the remaining games in the regular season. And the postseason that lies ahead.

Frank Vogel has Dave Roberts’ Syndrom: Stock ↓

(This is your annual disclaimer that reminds you that yes, I am a Los Angeles Dodgers fan. Born in Phoenix, I lived in Los Angeles from 1985 to 1994. The Dodgers’ World Series win in 1988 occurred when I was six years old and I grew up going to Dodger Stadium. I will forever bleed blue. I’m sorry, Sun fans, as I know a lot of you don’t like it. But we are all products of our environments, aren’t we?)

I don’t expect many of our Suns’ fanbase to understand this reference, so allow me to explain what it means. I highly doubt that many of you spend your October evenings, consuming Los Angeles Dodgers postseason baseball, watching intently and finding yourself frustrated with every move made by their manager, Dave Roberts.

I’ll give you a little insight: although Roberts has been a spectacular regular season coach (.630 winning percentage, 8 NL West pennants in 9 seasons), he makes countless boneheaded statistical-based decisions when the postseason occurs. That’s why their only championship during his tenure was 2020. Hmmm...kinda like Frank Vogel?

If a pitcher has thrown six scoreless innings and is dominating an opposing lineup, he better not give up one hit. If he does, Dave Roberts instantly goes into ‘matchup mode’, killing all momentum, and giving opposing hitters a look at someone who hasn’t been kicking their ass. He over-managers and the Dodgers never win. Which I’m sure delights the majority of our readers.

Frank Vogel shares a similar trait. It’s something I continue to notice whenever I’m watching Suns’ basketball. If somebody has a hot hand, Frank doesn’t leave them in the game. Instead, he sticks to his spreadsheets relative to rotations and sits the player is scoring at will.

Take two instances this past week.

Against the Philadelphia 76ers, Bol Bol entered the game with the Suns down one point in the second quarter. He made an 18-foot jumper and made a pair of three-pointers. He also grabbed a pair of rebounds. The home crowd loved it (of course) and he was the catalyst that eventually led to a 39-24 quarter for the Suns. How was he rewarded? With more minutes finally? No. Frank Vogel put him on the bench.

The next night against the Atlanta Hawks, the Suns were up 48-43 with 5:45 left in the second. Royce O’Neale was inserted and instantly made his presence felt. A rebound, a three, a driving floater, and another three. 8 points in two minutes played. Surely Frank would ride the hot hand. Nope. With 2:52 left, Frank sat Royce.

Royce was cooking. Vogel chooses to site him. Why?



Frank Vogel is the Dave Roberts of the NBA. — John Voita (@DarthVoita) March 22, 2024

Vogel chose to put him back in the game with 0:43 left in the half and the Suns up 2. And Royce hit another three.

Week 22 was not a good week for Vogel when it came to managing some of his rotations. Sometimes you have to play the hot hand. Or a hand. Even opposing fans in San Antonio were chanting for Isaiah Thomas to get some minutes in a 29-point blowout.

Fans in San Antonio want to see Isaiah Thomas in the game



"We want I.T." pic.twitter.com/HTkXSTOW26 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 24, 2024

Sometimes Vogel's stubbornness can get in the way of his successes. It worries me as a Dodger fan who sees it every postseason in Los Angeles with their manager Dave Roberts. I don’t want Vogel to fall into that same pitfall, the one where his belief in analytics outweighs his feel for the game and who is cooking.

It is now on to Week 23. Three games this week, all on the road.

The first one is against a familiar foe in the Spurs, but then it’s the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder. You know, the top two teams in the Western Conference. They are currently within 0.5 games of each other. That means that there will be no “end of season” resting games for Phoenix.

Good.

The gauntlet begins and it is time to see if Week 22 learnings are transferable against the best teams in the NBA. Does Bradley Beal continue to be a leader who sacrifices personal statistics for the betterment of the team? Can the Susn play hard on both ends of the floor against top-tier talent? Will Vogel play the hot hand or allow analytics to dictate his decision-making?

Week 23. Turn on, tune in, and zone out baby.