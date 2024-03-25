Game Preview: Suns play their last sub-.500 opponent of the season in the Spurs

Who: Phoenix Suns (42-29) @ San Antonio Spurs (15-56)

The schedule for the Phoenix Suns becomes a little bit more tricky after tonight’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. A repeat of Saturday night's victory over the Spurs, which Phoenix won 131-106, would be nice and soothing, but the focus on one game at a time is necessary to remain successful and extend the winning streak to four.

It’s not a great idea to look ahead, but let’s just take a quick peek.

With what is ahead, another easy victory while resting the starters for the Suns is what we are all expecting. It is because of that that this game can be seen as a “trap game”.

The Suns are beginning to find their stride and it might be just in time before the playoffs begin. With Bradley Beal settling in as a facilitator for the team and focusing more on the defensive end, the pieces around him are starting to find their roles as well. With 12 assists Saturday night against the Spurs, Beal has provided Devin Booker relief as a full-time ball handler.

Beal and Book are starting to make sense out there together. With that, the Suns are headed in the right direction.

The plan before the start of the season was for Beal to run point. He got injured which forced Book to run it. Now that Beal is healthy, him running the point is ideal. Book and KD cooking as the 2/3 ball handlers is lethal



Hopefully they continue this

pic.twitter.com/fV480GGmCH — Book’em “fan” (@dbookownsyou) March 24, 2024

Probable Starters

Injury Report

Suns

Damion Lee — OUT (Right Meniscus Surgery)

Spurs

Victor Wembanyama — OUT (Ankle)

Charles Bassey — OUT (Knee)

What to Watch For

***Update: Wemby is listed as OUT for tonight’s game***

Another matchup between the Slender-Men, Bol Bol and Wemby, is always a sight to see. After their first matchup Saturday night, the battle between the two giants did not disappoint.

The Suns pulled away from the Spurs early, but Bol and Wemby had their moments captured and posted on Twitter for the duration of the game, including a jump ball between the two. It is something fans will always enjoy.

Bol Bol and Wemby jump ball pic.twitter.com/Cit45oyhOt — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) March 24, 2024

The harsh response from Bol to a ref was also captured after Wemby drew a foul on Bol. A little bit of the personality from Bol shinned through after his response to the foul, leading to an eruption of laughter all across Twitter (X).

"D*ckriding bro. I get it."



- Bol Bol.



pic.twitter.com/W9ci6hAfjX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 24, 2024

We should get another repeat performance between the two, with Wemby looking for revenge after he failed to put up stellar numbers and turned the ball over a little too much. The energy is unmatched when Bol makes an entrance, taking his team to new heights with his effort and hustle out there, making winning plays.

Keys to a Suns Victory

The Suns only had 10 turnovers in the blowout victory over the Spurs and maintained ball movement for the majority of the game until it was garbage time in the fourth quarter. With Booker scoring 12 points in the first quarter of the most recent game and 13 points in the first quarter of the game before against the Atlanta Hawks, Booker must continue to provide the spark that the Suns need to start games.

The help that Booker has with Beal picking up playmaking duties, carries over to the fact that Kevin Durant does not have to facilitate as much. With 0 turnovers last game against the Spurs, Durant was able to get to his spots and quickly rise for shots. Off-ball KD also had teammates finding him cutting to the rim.

If you add the energy brought by Bol off the bench, the shooters that surround the big three, and the defensive slack picked up by Beal, these are all recipes for success.

Prediction

Bol Bol scores 40 and the Suns dismantle the Spurs again, 125-101.