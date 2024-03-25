A Spurs Q&A with Noah Magaro-George

The Phoenix Suns take on the San Antonio Spurs tonight for the second time in three days. This is an opponent on the rise in the Western Conference and one the Suns will have to deal with for the decade that lies ahead.

They have a top-end, all-time great prospect in Victor Wembanyama, who has exceeded many expectations in his rookie campaign. They also have young talents the likes of Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, and Jeremy Sochan who project to be fairly solid contributors going forward, as well as a stash of draft capital and cap space that poises them for a leap either internally, externally (by way of some of their capital), or as a hybrid mix of both in improving the context around Wembanyama.

With those things in mind, I decided to do a question-and-answer session with Noah Magaro-George, of the Vic and Roll! Without further adieu, my Q&A session with Noah!

Stephen PridGeon-Garner: What have been your general thoughts on the direction San Antonio is headed in their process post the drafting of Victor Wembanyama?

Noah Magaro-George: General Manager Brian Wright and the rest of the front office brain trust are far from infallible, but generally speaking, it is tough for me to look at this season as a failure. Should they have signed or traded for another serviceable playmaker to offer Victor Wembanyama stability when Tre Jones takes a seat?

On the surface, that answer might seem like an obvious yes. However, everyone in the organization has expressed the importance of internal development and learning if any of these young players have a future alongside their generational cornerstone. With that goal in mind, seeing the Spurs take a patient and experimental approach with names like Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Blake Wesley, and Malaki Branham has been understandable and palatable, especially knowing they have an abundance of future first-round draft picks and financial flexibility over the next half-decade or so.

Even with Keldon Johnson and Zach Collins disappointing amid recent contract extensions, San Antonio should still have the wiggle room to move them without worrying about long-term repercussions.

SP-G: What’s been your most intriguing non-Wembanyama-led point of interest in the Spurs?

NM-G: The development of Devin Vassell as an efficient three-level scorer has been one of the brightest spots for an organization on track to register a franchise record for most losses in a season. The fourth-year swingman has tightened his handle, added a newfound change of pace to his drives, and leveraged his gravity into playmaking opportunities to set the table for Wembanyama. He can nail stationary, movement, and off-the-dribble threes, slink backdoor with timely cuts, get to his favorite midrange spots in the pick-and-roll, and use soft floaters when rim protectors are waiting for him inside the paint.

He has disappeared at times when aggressive defenders get physical with him or cramp his airspace, but the Spurs are probably the worst team in the league without him. Devin might be better suited playing third fiddle to Victor and an All-Star sidekick, and finding a way to relieve the defensive attention he receives and scaling down his responsibilities could go a long way.

SP-G: If you could have your choice of player to be added to the Spurs system (free agency or draft), who would you choose, and why?

NM-G: Spurs fans familiar with my writing already know the name we’re about to toss out, and Trae Young would be such an intriguing co-star for Wemby. Not only is he one of the most lethal scorers in the league, but his passing flare and ability to create clean looks for his teammates would make him a picture-perfect pick-and-roll partner for the towering Frenchman.

The one overarching concern is his defense, which is fair. Regardless, San Antonio has a once-in-a-lifetime defensive anchor with the physical tools to cover ground, alter shots, and erase mistakes. Teams would still figure out how to hunt Trae, but there is always a tradeoff in skills and shortcomings with any player. Young may cost them a pretty penny, though it feels like they have leverage over Atlanta in a potential deal.

The Silver and Black own four of their future first-rounders, and the Hawks will have a tough time rebuilding without those picks. Bottoming out means nothing if they can’t add high-end talent through the draft lottery.

SP-G: In examining Gregg Popovich, how would you grade his managing of this roster and the influence on the direction they are headed?

NM-G: Popovich is a living legend, but he is still human. Though his dedication to exploring the limits of what his players are capable of has been admirable, he should have ended the Jeremy Sochan experiment and reinstated Tre Jones as the starting point guard much sooner. Some fans have tried to criticize him for not benching Zach Collins entirely and demoting Keldon Johnson to the second unit a season after leading the Spurs in scoring, though those decisions make sense.

San Antonio needed to find touches for Wembanyama and Vassell, and Keldon was the clear candidate to help them accomplish that task while adding additional juice to their reserves. As for Collins, sticking him on the sidelines permanently would only hurt his value, a less-than-desirable outcome considering his extension kicks in this summer. The 75-year-old has stuck to his longstanding principles of player movement, selfless passing, and quick decision-making, but the personnel hasn’t been able to execute.

Nevertheless, he has toed the line of holding players accountable and allowing them the freedom to learn through their mistakes with a less stern demeanor than in years past. Coach Pop feels like the right person to spearhead this transition period.

SP-G: What do you think will be the toughest entity of the Spurs’ process to return to playoff status?

NM-G: Asset management might be the most challenging aspect of returning to the postseason picture. San Antonio owns the picks and cap space to be patient with their rebuild, but how long will Wembanyama be willing to wait for them to compete? While no one is suggesting he will demand a trade to greener pastures, the 20-year-old holds the power to pressure team executives into making win-now moves.

The weight of constructing a championship contender sooner rather than later could impact how the Spurs approach the draft and whether they cash in those chips in trades to acquire serviceable veterans or even a disgruntled All-Star to expedite their timeline. Popovich and company have never been in this situation before, and having a prospect with the potential to become the face of the league intensifies the outside noise.

Though you can draw some similarities between this franchise and the Thunder, there is no identical roadmap for comparable success since Oklahoma City has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, genuine role players, and the luxury of extensive first-round capital. The Silver and Black may have the resources to return to the pinnacle, but can they utilize them properly?

