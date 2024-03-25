Game Recap: Suns fall short in San Antonio, 104-102

The Phoenix Suns just lost a game they had zero business losing during a crucial part of the season. It’s a loss that will likely come back to bite them in a few weeks as the standings get solidified.

These types of ugly losses are inexcusable for a team vying for a playoff spot in an ultra-competitive Western Conference. To make matters worse, the status of both Jusuf Nurkic and Bradley Beal is in question after they each left to injury during the game.

The Spurs have 16 wins this season, and three of them are against the Suns.

Key Performers

Devin Booker — 36 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 14-28 FG

— 36 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 14-28 FG Kevin Durant — 29 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 12-17 FG

— 29 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 12-17 FG Devin Vassell — 26 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 11-24 FG

— 26 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 11-24 FG Jeremy Sochan — 26 points, 18 rebounds, 1 assist, 10-19 FG

Game Flow

First Half

The Suns got off to a slow start, trailing 10-4 early on.

Devin Booker was not phased early, pouring in 11 points in the opening quarter.

The teams traded buckets early, with the intensity level wavering for the Suns throughout the quarter. The Suns’ stagnant offense was just not whipping the ball around the way you’d like to open a game up.

Phoenix mustered just 22 points in the first quarter, trailing San Antonio 29-22.

Kevin Durant did not attempt a single shot in the first quarter, which is inexcusable regardless of the circumstances.

The Suns stepped up the defensive pressure in the second quarter, holding San Antonio to just 18 points. They outscored the Spurs by ten in the quarter and took a three-point lead into the half.

WAIT TIL THE END pic.twitter.com/lyvuvJTsO9 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 26, 2024

Phoenix took a 50-47 lead into the break, led by 18 first-half points from Devin Booker.

Second Half

Phoenix needed to come out with force to solidify and hopefully extend their lead

Jusuf Nurkic limped off the court after he sprained his ankle stepping on Sochan’s foot with 9:08 remaining in the third quarter. He did not return.

Nurkic rolled his ankle on Sochans foot here pic.twitter.com/3tZPRQJQlu — Cage (@ridiculouscage) March 26, 2024

After the injury timeout, Phoenix punched in 8 straight points, including a pair of threes from Kevin Durant. San Antonio timeout.

It started with this momentum-shifting defensive gem from Bradley Beal.

This whole play though pic.twitter.com/SfXWjs0Y8w — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 26, 2024

Devin Vassell heated up and the Suns went from 6 team turnovers in the first half to 6 in the 3rd quarter alone. That left the door wide open for the young Spurs squad and they took advantage.

The Spurs led by one, 75-74, after the third quarter of action despite Kevin Durant’s impressive shooting performance (10-11 FG).

Phoenix had no answer in the interior and defensively they looked lackadaisical, allowing the Spurs’ lead to ballon to 8 points. Frank Vogel saw enough and called a timeout with Phoenix trailing 82-74 with 10:19 left in the game.

The Suns had another run in them, cutting the Spurs’ lead down to two with 2:51 remaining.

Bradley Beal left the game with an apparent hand injury late in the fourth to add to the Nurkic injury.

Devin Booker fired a clutch three in transition to give the Suns a one-point lead.

Jeremy Sochan answered with a massive three of his own for the win. He backed up his talk.

Phoenix had multiple chances to win or tie and failed. Game over.

Up Next?

Suns at Nuggets at 7 p.m. on Wednesday (ESPN)

It’s not going to get any easier.