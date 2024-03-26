The Phoenix Suns need to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament like the plague

Now is the time. There are just ten games remaining in the 2023-24 NBA regular season for the Phoenix Suns. Lock in.

The Suns currently sit at 42-30, which is barely good for the 8th seed, avoiding the chaos of the play-in tournament. The Western Conference is loaded this season, with depth across the board and plenty of talented teams vying for one of the top six seeds.

There is no time to waste. The goal is simple: solidify yourself a 7-game series and enter said series healthy. Phoenix’s schedule won’t be easy, but at full strength, this team is out of excuses and time. They need to stack wins, plain and simple.

Hard pass on the chaos and uncertainty that comes with the play-in, especially looking at potential opponents. No, I do not care if it’s home versus an inferior opponent and the fact that they would (likely) get two cracks at it to solidify their spot.

Play-In Tournament

A refresher on how the Play-In Tournament works:

Teams that finish seeds 1-6 in the standings of each conference are guaranteed a playoff spot. Teams that finish seeds 7-10 in the standings enter the Play-In Tournament. These teams fight for the seventh and eighth playoff seeds.

Here’s where things stand as of now for seeds five through eleven:

Keep an eye on the Los Angeles Clippers (44-26), who lost on Sunday and sit just 0.5 games ahead of the 5-seed Pelicans.

Note: These standings are relative to where New Orleans is in terms of “games back”.

5) New Orleans Pelicans (44-27)

Next five games: vs. OKC, vs. MIL, vs. BOS, vs. PHX, vs. ORL

6) Sacramento Kings (42-29) — 2.0 GB

Next five games: vs. DAL, vs. DAL, vs. UTH, vs. LAC, @ NYK

7) Dallas Mavericks (42-29) — 2.0 GB

Next five games: @ UTH, @ SAC, @ SAC, @ HOU, @ GSW

6) Phoenix Suns (42-30) — 2.5 GB

Next five games:@ DEN, @ OKC, @ NOP, vs. CLE, vs.

The Suns and Pelicans will meet during this stretch, and again not long after. The Kings and Mavs meeting in back-to-back games will also be crucial for how these final standings shake out in the conference.

Phoenix has a brutal four-game road trip coming up that will require some grit to get out of there with at least a split, but preferably more.

The Rest

The Rockets are suddenly in the mix, making things interesting for the Warriors at the bottom of the play-in bracket. They sit just one game back from Golden State in the final stretch and ride an 8-game winning streak.

Current Play-In Picture

Below is the current landscape if the regular season ended after games played on March 26th:

Western Conference

Eastern Conference

(7) Miami Heat vs. (8) Philadephia 76ers

(9) Chicago Bulls vs. (10) Atlanta Hawks

The 6th-seeded Suns would match up with the 3rd-seeded Timberwolves in a battle that would feature two of the best shooting guards in the association in Devin Booker and Anthony Edwards.

That matchup can turn on a dime, especially when considering the schedule Phoenix has on its plate and how bunched everyone is together.

If Phoenix finishes 6-4 during their final 10 games, they’re (nearly) locked into a top-6 seed barring some otherworldly finishes going down from Sacramento or Dallas.