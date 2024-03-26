The story of the 2023-24 Phoenix Suns in one sentence: “We weren’t as focused as we needed to be.”

Shame on me. Shame on me for feeling good about how the Phoenix Suns played last week. It was a nice couple of days. Just when I believed that a corner had been turned, just when I had talked myself into the possibility that the Suns could finish the turbulent 2023-24 season on a run, the Suns happened. They may be 12 games over .500, but they feel more lost than a Gen Z kid with a VCR, no HDMI cord, and no access to Google.

The loss last night in San Antonio was nothing shy of unacceptable. Lazy passes, not stopping the ball in transition, poor perimeter defense. Like Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson, it was all back with a vengeance. They permitted the Spurs to play like Mount Olympus, Father of Appolo, ‘don’t f*** with me or I’ll shove a lightning bolt up your ass’ Zeus.

Games like tonight are why people don’t believe in the Suns as contenders. They can’t consistently sustain their best performances and fall back into some of the same bad habits like the turnovers — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 26, 2024

Insult was added with literal injury, as both Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic left early with injuries. Because of course.

I’ll use this post as a personal therapy session, I guess. I apologize if I’ve started to go off the rails a bit. Reactionary writing probably isn’t the best, but it captures a moment in time in which I can look back and say, “Settle down bruh.”

Like many of you, I don’t know what to think about this team. I feel like a rabis-infected Labrador, foaming at the mouth and chomping at the bit. I’m infected with the belief that the Suns could be great. But I don’t know if I’m excited for the postseason or if I want the Suns to end up in the Play-In Game and lose simply to Old Yeller this season. Put me out of my misery, Travis.

Of course we want a deep playoff run, of course we want a championship, and of course we want success. But this team hasn’t given us any consistent reason to believe that any of that is attainable. This season, we’ve experienced a team with $130.3 million invested in three players, yet they can’t close out a team with $142.9 million in total payroll.

How I feel after that Suns' game tonight. pic.twitter.com/dU3T6RydEn — John Voita (@DarthVoita) March 26, 2024

No one is confident in this team. There is nothing but worry. The ceiling can be so high, but if you don’t have a foundation, that ceiling will collapse.

Duane Rankin interviewed Frank Vogel after last night‘s most recent embarrassment. Frank’s response?

“It’s unacceptable to lose that game,” Vogel started. “We all said the right things, we all did the right preparation. We didn’t play with the necessary focus and disposition throughout. You give a team like that life and that’s how the NBA works.”

“We weren’t as focused as we needed to be,” Frank added. “We like our chances against anybody. We’re not worried about the schedule”. Uh, if your team wasn’t focused tonight, maybe you should be.

"It's unacceptable to lose that game." Frank Vogel after ##Suns loss to #Spurs pic.twitter.com/TRlNVK9d6t — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 26, 2024

Bradley Beal stated that the Suns, “Came in here and thought it was going to be easy. No Wemby. Just got our ass kicked.”

When will this team learn? When will they understand that opposing teams are salivating to play against the likes of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal? They can’t wait to take their shot at Phoenix.

The Suns’ remaining schedule is, as I am sure you know, effing tough. There are no easy opponents left for Phoenix. Their game on Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs was their last chance at “easy”. For the rest of the season and into the postseason, it’s going to be harder than sophomore year chemistry (Ionic bonds and allotropes? Put me down for an ‘F’ in that class).

It’s a precarious situation of Vogel finds himself in. With this much talent on the team and a trigger-happy owner running the organization, at some point, accountability will occur. It’s not gonna happen right now, so settle down. There’s no way a team with 10 games left in the regular season is going to fire their head coach. But how this team ends the season, coupled with their performance in this postseason, ultimately determined the fate of Frank Vogel.

Nights like Monday night can’t happen. This isn’t an overreaction to one night. This is a regular occurrence for the Suns. No team in the Western Conference playoff picture has more losses to teams under .500. Phoenix is now 21-8 in such matchups.

They’ve lost to the San Antonio Spurs three times now. They’ve only won 16 games this season! We’ve also lost to the Brooklyn Nets, the Toronto Raptors, the Atlanta Hawks, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Memphis Grizzlies. Oh, and how about losing to the Indiana Pacers when Devin Booker scored 62 points?

No team is more susceptible to the trap game than Phoenix. When Victor Wembanyama was slated to be out for Monday night's game, we all knew that the Suns were going to be in trouble. Why? Because they think they’re better than they are. Because they lack the focus necessary to be a killer.

This just became a....MEGA TRAP GAME https://t.co/9hqdoUGew4 — Sam Cooper (@scooperhoops) March 25, 2024

Be legendary? The Mamba Mentality does not have an apartment in the Valley. They are just an ego-driven team going through the day-to-day motions of the regular season and waiting for the postseason to arrive. Kobe would never...

Well, guess what? You can’t just turn it on. You can’t just become killers in the postseason. You have to have that ability game in and game out. The desire to be better than the opposition. The desire to put teams away. The desire to out-hustle, out-rebound, out-physical. I’ve talked about “imposition of will” ad nauseam. The Suns’ lack of it makes me nauseous.

Grit is more than a delicious breakfast grain. It’s a strength of character. The Suns just weren’t “focused”? Yeah, we’ve been focused on this team all season and I might be focusing on what my off-season plans are here pretty soon.