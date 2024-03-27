It’s time to accept who the Phoenix Suns are this season

I was looking for something to say about the Suns’ most recent loss, a crushing and pathetic loss to the Victor Wembamyama-less San Antonio Spurs, and I realized there is nothing more to say; this is who the 2023-24 Phoenix Suns are.

Inconsistent, disengaged, and lethargic are a few words that describe the talented team.

The Suns remain a mystery when the stakes are the highest and lowest. You have better luck getting an entire March Madness Bracket perfect than predicting if the Suns will rise to the occasion.

Monday should have been a layup win that would have kept the Suns from being seeded in the dreaded Play-In Tournament, but to no surprise, the Valley played down to their competition. Bradley Beal said it himself after the game.

"It hurt like hell."



Bradley Beal right ring finger sprain in #Suns loss to #Spurs. Been wrapping it "last few" games.



"Caught in a weird, funky way, I think in somebody's jersey."



"Caught in a weird, funky way, I think in somebody's jersey."

On loss: "Came in here and thought it was going to be easy, no Wemby. Just got our ass kicked."

Monday night did not define who the Suns are. The game was just a reminder of who they are. Just like they can beat a healthy Denver Nuggets team without Devin Booker in the lineup, they can lay inexcusable duds.

A magic potion can’t change this unfortunate reality. Even when the stakes are clear, the Suns struggle to execute.

This just became a....MEGA TRAP GAME

When the task at hand becomes simple, the Suns lack engagement. That’s why they dropped the game. It’s also why they lost twice to the Spurs in three days when the season was young.

Talent isn’t everything. Just because this team has more top-end talent than the 2021 and 2022 teams doesn’t make this squad better; that’s been on display the entirety of the year. Perhaps next year’s team will fare differently. Maybe this is just what happens when super teams assemble nowadays, but the problems that many anticipated the Suns to have are not what has gotten in their way this year.

A team led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker should not have effort questions and allergies to clean performances in minutes 37-48 of regulation. A team with a sharp defensive mind, Frank Vogel, should not be this inconsistent on defense. Yes, injuries have played a part in some of the team’s inconsistencies, but Phoenix is one of the worst fourth-quarter teams in NBA history, and that can’t just be due to health. They execute poorly.

The second the Suns lost their lead late in the third quarter, anyone who watches the Valley knew this was another game where they would play down to their competition and lose.

Suns down 8 with 10:19 to go against the Spurs without Wemby.



Said it weeks ago. The team is what it is at this point.

If Jeremy Sochan had missed his three at the end, or Durant or Booker had made one of their go-ahead shot attempts, these issues would still be apparent. It’s not about the wins or losses it’s about the process. The Suns lack a consistent winning formula.

Now off to Denver, where even potentially without Bradley Beal or Jusuf Nurkić, the Suns will have a chance to win tonight because it’s the Suns, and there is no making sense to anything with them except that they don’t make sense.