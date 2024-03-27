Game Preview: Suns travel to Denver for crucial battle against Nuggets

Who: Phoenix Suns (42-30) @ Denver Nuggets (51-21)

When: 7:00 pm AZ Time

Where: Ball Arena — Denver, Colorado

Watch: ESPN, Arizona’s Family 3TV / Arizona’s Family Sports

Listen: KMVP 98.7

The Phoenix Suns must hold a short-term memory and wipe that game in San Antonio from their memories. Frank Vogel and company should use the loss as fuel to spark an unexpected road win.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about just playing the games. Block out all the outside noise and just get to hoops,” said Devin Booker.

Things are about to get interesting for Phoenix to put it lightly.

The Denver Nuggets are rolling and will look to keep their four-game win streak alive as they host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. They have won nine of their last 10 games.

The teams will square off for the third time this season with the series tied at one apiece. The last time these teams met (in Denver) on March 6th, the Suns pulled off a 117-107 overtime win without Devin Booker. Kevin Durant scored 35 points to help lead the Suns to the unlikely road win.

Denver holds a pristine 29-6 home record, with one of those six losses coming against this Suns squad earlier this month. The Nuggets sit alone at the top of the Western Conference with a record of 51-21, a half-game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nikola Jokic and the #1 in West Nuggets (0.5 games ahead of #2) seek their 5th straight win as they host Kevin Durant and the #8 Suns (1 game back of #6) tonight at 10:00pm/et on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/Me89dHxGgG — NBA (@NBA) March 27, 2024

Probable Starters

Phoenix

Jusuf Nurkic*

Kevin Durant

Grayson Allen

Bradley Beal*

Devin Booker

Denver

Nikola Jokic

Aaron Gordon*

Michael Porter Jr.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Jamal Murray*

There are several question marks in this one, with the availability of two key starters for each team pending.

Injury Report

Phoenix Suns optional morning shootaround: Nassir Little, Josh Okogie, David Roddy, Thaddeus Young, Bol Bol, Eric Gordon, Ish Wainright, Udoka Azubuike, Saben Lee and Isaiah Thomas.



Bradley Beal (finger), Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) remain questionable. Didn't practice Tuesday. #Suns — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 27, 2024

Suns

Bradley Beal — QUESTIONABLE (Right Ring Finger Sprain)

Jusuf Nurkic — QUESTIONABLE (Right Ankle Sprain)

Damion Lee — OUT (Right Meniscus Surgery)

Nuggets

Aaron Gordon — QUESTIONABLE (Plantar Fascia Strain)

Jamal Murray — QUESTIONABLE (Knee)

Zeke Nnaji — OUT (Right Adductor Tenenidous)

Vlatko Cancar — OUT (Left Knee)

What to Watch For

The Replacements

If Nurkic and Beal cannot suit up, who starts for them, and who needs to step up most? The rotational shift of plugging Drew Eubanks in with the starters would likely lead to more small-ball lineups featuring O’Neale, Young, or Bol at the five. Thad time?!

The unpredictability of the rotation without Nurkic is problematic in the short and long-term. If Beal cannot go, look for more minutes from Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon, and Royce O’Neale to pick up the slack.

On the Denver side of the ball, if both Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray are unable to go, who steps up for them?

Last game against Memphis, the Nuggets were without the pair of key starters in Murray and Gordon. Christian Braun and Reggie Jackson got the starting nods and did not disappoint, combining for 32 points on 19 shots in 46 minutes.

Who guards Nikola Jokic?

Well, no one can actually guard him. I guess the question is, who is going to be able to bother him the most if Nurkic is unable to suit up? Even if he is, the fouls he’ll burn will likely give Eubanks more playing time than one would hope for in this type of matchup.

Even if healthy, the Joker is a nightmare for the Suns. I thought they did an incredible job of making him uncomfortable in the last meeting, forcing an uncharacteristic 7 turnovers with only 5 assists in that one.

Rise to the competition

The Suns played down to the Wemby-less Spurs, so they sure as heck better play up to the number one seed Nuggets on their home floor to make up for it. The energy level needs to be a priority, specifically on the defensive end. Closeout on shooters. Rotate. Communicate. All of the little things will be needed in this one.

It’s time for the Suns to rise to the occasion and secure a win to right their inexcusable loss to San Antonio. The upcoming schedule is brutal, but they cannot look at it that way. Just take it one game at a time.

Suns Head Coach Frank Vogel on the Suns’ practice before Denver: “Smelled the gym some. We had a spirited film session this morning. Made sure we held guys accountable for how we played last game.”

"Smelled the gym some. We had a spirited film session this morning. Made sure we held guys accountable for how we played last game."



Frank Vogel as #Suns face defending #NBA champion Denver Wednesday.



"Last game hopefully sharpens us. Schedule coming up hopefully sharpens us." pic.twitter.com/ic1r1eyJ5r — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 26, 2024

Prediction

The Suns drop a tough one, running out of gas late in Mile High City.

121-114, Denver. Prove me wrong!