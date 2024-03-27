With their season series tied 1-1, here is what to watch for with the Suns and Nuggets tonight

Last time out against the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix put together one of their best post All-Star performances, in Denver.

The reigning champions have lost just one game, on the much-spoken on left-handed hook shot game-winner from Kyrie Irving in Dallas, since that matchup with Phoenix on March 5th.

They’re 9-1 since their March 5th matchup with Phoenix, ranking 3rd in offensive rating (123.1), 7th in halfcourt offensive rating (106.1), 10th in defensive rating (111.6), and 5th in halfcourt defensive rating (94.9) — tied for first at 9 wins in this window.

Zoom out slightly more, and you’ll see that Denver’s won 15 of their last 17 games, rank 2nd in offensive rating (122.4), 4th in the halfcourt (105.5), 6th in defensive rating 109.8), and 5th in the halfcourt (93.8) — with the best record, at 15-2.

Let’s dive into a couple of quick entities to watch for in tonight’s ESPN matchup.

1.) Assists

Phoenix had 32 assists in the March 5th win in Denver.

There has been a fascination (rightfully so) with assist totals for the Suns as a whole on a game-by-game basis. It’s something emphasized by Vogel all season long, and when they move it well the results speak loudly (20-3 when at 30 or more assists).

It’s the process in how they generate them that speaks to why the number is so indicative of when they optimize their process.

A healthy blend of Durant drawing two to the ball, as well as dynamic touches for him in movement, Nurkić elbow and block touches for playmaking, drives from everyone.

This is the template for them, and we saw plenty of this in multiple stretches of the win in their previous matchup with Denver

If the Suns can reach or exceed that mark, they’ll position themselves well for success.

2.) How does Denver defend/counter/adjust to Phoenix’s movement?

When the Suns decide to commit to their movement offense in a healthy blend with the natural attention garnered by the Big 3, they look like the team they’ve been in multiple stretches since March 5th — the best halfcourt offense in the NBA, with a rating of 108.0 (average is 98.4).

For Denver, they saw the Suns get into action they hadn’t quite had film on (and especially on the volume at which they saw it) in the Suns ‘Elbow 5’ — where Nurkić flows off a cross screen at the Elbows, into an empty corner dribble handoff with [insert Big 3 member here].

The Suns went to it numerous times between Durant and Nurkić in particular, which naturally pulls the Nuggets' two biggest defenders into action, rendering them small in help behind.

Shortly after and in games following, we’ve seen Boston mix in some unders to keep Durant from directly engaging the defending center, as well as keep him from turning the corner in these contexts of offense — naturally also keeping their defensive shell intact.

I’m curious to see how Malone elects to defend in a handful of scenarios Phoenix can manipulate and dictate from, starting here.

3.) Suns cross-matching, general defense

Phoenix has baked in some well-schemed dynamics into their offensive process to keep opponents on their heels in anticipation, of stifling game flow.

In that has often been their cross-matching, sometimes even in a subtle manner.

They started their last matchup with O’Neale on Gordon and Durant on Porter Jr.. I found this interesting because last season in the playoffs, the lack of length to make the rotations needed to impact the release point of Porter Jr. was non-existent outside of Durant — who was needed in secondary rin protection behind Ayton due to a lack of size/positional versatility on the wing.

Now, with O’Neale, Phoenix can manipulate that dynamic of defense with regularity, due to his abilities to both guard down, and guard up positions.

The Suns started this one with Royce O'Neale on Aaron Gordon, & Durant on Porter Jr.



Them being able to switch the Gordon-Jokić actions & play with activity from there is a *very* intriguing wrinkle developing that's kept the team out of rotations — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 6, 2024

Being able to switch the often-used Gordon-Jokić actions is also a major plus in that dynamic.

Watching for this dynamic and the general attention to detail (and effort...) levels from the Suns, is important to watch for as well.

Scheme and creativity on that end have not lacked post-All-Star, but the ability to contain the ball in contexts, stay out of rotations stemming from it, and generally string together stops is where they need consistency.

That brings me back to a team entity we spoke to, which continues to be identity in particular moments of games.

Watching for that game within the game entity, and how it ties into the story of this game, is a good barometer for where this team is performance-wise.

Film Session

In Q2 & amidst their dominant 29-5 run, the Suns registered a 142.3 Ortg, & tandemized it with a 72.0 Drtg



In that pocket, we saw:



☄️ Durant-Nurkić 2-man process

☄️ Counters pressure Denver

☄️ Connected defensive activity

☄️ Beal in Movement



Let's speak on it!



Sound On pic.twitter.com/9D7iTNSoBd — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 7, 2024

This will be the final time the Suns see the Nuggets this season, presently tied at 1-1.