It wouldn’t be bad if the Suns would add more of the rad lad Thad

The injury report was released like it always is, one hour prior to Phoenix Suns’ tipoff. The name we were all interested to see was that of Jusuf Nurkic. Nurkic, who tweaked his ankle in an embarrassing loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, has been a vital cog in the sputtering Suns machine this season. His absence would surely be felt as the team is 0-4 in games in which he was absent.

With the Denver Nuggets on the schedule, it seemed to be an insurmountable task to overcome. Nikola Jokic, a two-time MVP (and most likely en route to his third this season) is someone no one can slow down or solve. But Jusuf Nurkic makes him work. In two games this season against the Nuggets, Nurkic has averaged 19 points and 9 rebounds, shooting 61.5% from the field.

Nurk has played Jokic physically, holding him to just 23, 10.5, and 10.5. His 47.2% shooting, however, is his third-worst against any team this season. Only the Houston Rockets (47.1%) and the Los Angeles Clippers (30.9%) have held Jokic in check better than Phoenix.

It would be all for naught as Nurkic was indeed out for the game with the sprained ankle. The fanbase responded accordingly.

Drew Eubanks would get the start. And you know what? It wasn’t half bad. The Suns’ offense pretty much ignored him in the first. He had three rebounds and an assist in the opening quarter, but no shots were taken. The team was focused on aggression from the three-point line, hitting 6-of-10 from deep.

After all was said and done, Eubanks was 2-of-3 from the field for 5 points in the 104-97 victory over Denver, playing 27 minutes and grabbing 5 rebounds. He provided a solid body to put on Jokic and ultimately he didn’t hurt the Suns, although he was a team worse -11 in the ‘ole plus/minus.

I’ve recently talked about why the Suns and Frank Vogel have continued to provide Eubanks with playing time behind Jusuf Nurkic. Given his impressive frame, you want someone who possesses physicality to occupy those minutes. Not elite at rebounding or positioning, Eubanks can provide a highlight dunk from time to time and grab the occasional rebound (although he typically looks like someone auditioning for the 2024 Olympic men’s volleyball team).

He gets the minutes because you need his confidence to be intact in the postseason. If he is constantly looking over his shoulder, wondering if he’ll get pulled if he makes a bone-head play, then he’ll lose his aggression. That’s the “why”.

With Nurkic out last night, however, Vogel had to go deep into his bench to fill the center minutes. He reached into his Mary Poppins-esque bag and pulled out a 6’8” 17-year veteran who was acquired via the buyout market. Thaddeus Young, who had made 5 appearances since joining the Suns, entered the game with 4:16 left in the first.

Those who were pounding the drum that Thaddeus Young should be receiving minutes rather than Eubanks were vindicated almost immediately.

Red alert! red alert! Recency bias incoming!

Young looked great. Stiff, sure, but engaged and playing intelligently. Although undersized, his positioning and aggressiveness on the boards led to winning plays. Who cares about Eubanks’ confidence? Even playing against the Joker, Thaddy looked highly competent.

Young played 17:51 on the night, posting a team-best +15. He was 3-of-4 from the field, scored 6 points, and had 9 rebounds, 4 of which were of the offensive variety. Those extra possessions led to 7 of the Suns' 15 second-chance points. Against a team like Denver who is 8th-best in the league in not allowing second-chance points, that is huge.

The overreaction police have arrived because we know we’ve seen this before. Someone whom the fanbase is clamoring for finally gets a chance, and they deliver. But then as time progresses, film is compiled, and opposing teams adjust to the roster modification, their effectiveness fades away.

I say history be damned! We didn’t see this happen with Bol Bol, did we? When he was finally provided consistent playing time, he flourished. He’s averaged 6.8 points on 59.5/40/75 splits in 13.4 minutes over his last 23 games!

Perhaps this is the fate of the Phoenix Suns in 2024. Everything that you think will happen simply doesn’t. It’s like Opposites Day. Bol Bol isn’t any good? Wrong sucka. Suns will beat the 15-56 Spurs? Think again! No Nurk against the Nuggets, no chance? Suns win. Thaddeus Young is too small to be the backup five??

It was nice to see Young be effective in this game, for if nothing else, it gives the Suns an option moving forward. It showcases depth and adds a wrinkle that opposing teams need to be aware of.

The Suns play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, a notoriously small team. The status of Jusuf Nurkic’s ankle remains to be seen. If he can’t go — or even if he can — do we see more of Thaddeus Young? I wouldn’t be opposed. Give him more of a runway and see if he can fly.